WATCH: Keith Urban, Breland Perform ‘Out the Cage’ Live for the First Time in Cincinnati

It will be a night to remember for Keith Urban fans as he and Breland performed together on stage to sing Out the Cage. There was no doubt that those in attendance were enjoying the pair singing live in their town. Urban even posted a video of them together to his Instagram account. Just sit back and enjoy these two amazing country music stars together.

What were the fans saying in the comments section? A lot! Even Breland himself snuck one in there. He writes, “@keithurban you are the best! Thank you for being YOU! Best birthday weekend yet”. Another one says, “Looooooove this! Haven’t heard this one in a while.” It appears this fan was in attendance. The person writes, “This was a great concert and this was an amazing surprise for us all.”

Keith Urban Admits To Enjoying Time Back On Tour

There is more news involving both of these artists. Recently, their 2021 hit Throw it Back has earned certified gold. A record receives that honor upon selling more than 500,000 units. Breland, though, has not released an album as of yet. All that changes on September 9 when Cross Country comes out. With his success, it would not surprise anyone if that album was a big hit, too.

Urban is on his The Speed of Now world tour and looks like he’s having the time of his life. He has said that being back on tour is like he “never left.” “It’s just like we played the week before.” Upon kicking off his tour back in June, he told a crowd in Tampa, Fla., “We made it! Am I a bit nervous? Just a little! But, I’ve never been more excited to see so many people in one place!”

In his earlier days, Keith Urban might have been enjoying the party lifestyle a bit too much. Not anymore. He’s been married to actress Nicole Kidman and is pretty much a family man these days. “Life is very different nowadays,” the father of Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, said in another interview. “I’m trying to set a good example for the kids. But I still don’t know if I’m getting it right. I have made so many mistakes, but you have to work out what works for you. My message to them is to always do whatever they are passionate about, I don’t care, as long as they work hard to achieve it.” Well, his career definitely is going strong, and musically, his fans love him after all these years. It’s cool to see Keith Urban back doing what he loves to do.