WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Crushes Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Blue Bayou’ on New ‘Kellyoke’ Covers EP

Kelly Clarkson recently performed “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“‘Blue Bayou’ is one of my favorite songs by one of my all time favorite artists, the legendary #LindaRonstadt,” the former American Idol winner tweeted. Clarkson showers high praise on Ronstadt and her song, which is the opening song on her new EP.

Clarkson, who recently has been gearing up to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime TV slot, released her new EP Kellyoke earlier this month. In the video of her performance, Clarkson croons against a deep blue backdrop. She nails each note with her electric yet melancholy performance.

While Ronstadt’s version of the song is by far the most famous, it wasn’t the original. Ronstadt’s cover won her a Top 5 spot on the charts. However, it was actually “Oh, Pretty Woman” singer Roy Orbison who originally wrote and recorded the song.

Clarkson mentions that Ronstadt was one of her all-time favorite artists. Over her illustrious career, Ronstadt has notched twenty-one Top 40 singles, ten Top 10 singles, and one number 1 single. That lone No. 1 single was 1975’s “You’re No Good.”

Clarkson has had a dynamic and successful career herself. After winning the first season of American Idol, she recorded several Top 10 singles and sold millions of albums. Since beginning her career in 2002, she has sold 25 million albums and 45 million singles. She is also the first artist to ever top Billboard‘s pop, adult pop, adult contemporary, country, and dance charts.

Recently, Clarkson has taken on different roles aside from her creating and touring duties. She was a coach on The Voice from its fourteenth to twenty-first seasons. And in 2019, she launched The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is now set to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime TV slot.

What is Kellyoke?

The Kellyoke EP is an extended play album of covers. Kelly Clarkson released the six-song album on June 9, 2022 through Atlantic Records. The album concept was based on a segment of the same name from her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The first song on the album is the Ronstadt cover of “Blue Bayou.” The second track is a cover of “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, followed by a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” The fourth track covers the legendary Whitney Houston’s 1993 hit “Queen of the Night.” The fifth track covers indie pop group Shaed’s single called “Trampoline.” The album closes with a cover of “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead.

So far, the album has been moderately successful, peaking at No. 47 on the U.S. Top Album Sales Billboard Chart.

You can watch her performance of Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou" below.