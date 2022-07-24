WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Gets In On ‘Elvis Mania,’ Remembers Her Classic Cover

Following the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s hit Elvis Presley biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s music. Now, getting in on the “Elvis mania,” country music’s Kelsea Ballerini took to Twitter with her own cover of Presley’s classic tune, “Always On My Mind.” See the throwback clip below.

feeding into the elvis mania with this tribute from a few years back ✨which brings me to…what song should i cover on TOUR?! pic.twitter.com/kQaIncbGbm — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 23, 2022

In 2019, Ballerini took to the Elvis All-Star Tribute stage where she delivered a powerful rendition of the King’s classic. Looking back on the performance, the 28-year-old artist wrote, “feeding into the elvis mania with this tribute from a few years back.”

Reaching out to her fans, she added, “which brings me to…what song should i cover on TOUR?!”

Responses varied from Selena Gomez to Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” or “Louisiana Rain.” In addition, more than a few people requested to hear some Taylor Swift covers.

“Gotta have a taylor swift cover!!” one fan insisted. A second follower requested Swift’s “Champagne Problems.”

As awesome as a T-Swift cover might be, classic country music fans threw it back to the women of the ’90s. One of Kelsea Ballerini’s fans suggested covering Reba McEntire’s iconic hit “Fancy,” while another suggested Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

Overall, the country music star received a lot of requests, but we think it would be just as fun to see her perform yet another Elvis Presley cover. What do you think?

Kelsea Ballerini is a busy woman as she prepares to embark on her fall 2022 HEARTFIRST Tour. As per her Friday Instagram post, which you can view below, the upcoming tour encompasses just ten nights, coming to various cities across the country. The tour kicks off on Saturday, September 24th in New York, NY, and from there, sees Ballerini travel to Boston, Massachusetts, west to Denver and Los Angeles, and then making her way back east to Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Mashantucket, Connecticut.

In her post, Ballerini wrote, “I’ve really missed you. let’s jump back in together for these 10 special nights.”

Kelsea Ballerini fans can purchase tickets for the star’s HEARTFIRST Tour when they go on sale on July 29th.

Aside from her upcoming tour, Ballerini is also in the midst of celebrating the upcoming release of her fifth studio album. The album, Subject to Change, explores the star’s evolution as an artist, years following the release of her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

Subject to Change marks the country superstar’s first new album since she put out Kelsea and Ballerini in 2020. Her fifth studio album releases this fall, in tandem with the start of her HEARTFIRST Tour, and is available for fans on September 23rd.