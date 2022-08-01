WATCH: Kenny Chesney Busts Out the Moves Dancing With His Mom During ‘Pre-Show’ Ritual

Kenny Chesney is having a big summer on the road. He’s played everything from sheds to stadiums along the way. He had a big sold-out show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville earlier this year. His mother paid a visit to the ‘Here and Now’ tour recently, and she joined in with his crew during their usual pre-show ritual. Check out the video below.

Mom joined us for the pre-show dance ritual on stage the other night. What a blast and what joy! #HereAndNowTour pic.twitter.com/xSlFdANPtn — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) August 1, 2022

“Mom joined us for the pre-show dance ritual on stage the other night. What a blast and what a joy!” he captioned the video. You can see the inside of the curtain behind the crew. It surely opened to reveal the audience shortly after this. Who knew this is what was happening behind the curtain?

The stages along the way during this tour have been eclectic. The night before he performed the sold-out show at Nissan Stadium, he was at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala. The sparkling new venue only holds about 8,000.

He also played to a sold-out Lumen Field in Seattle. That’s been a popular spot for country stadium shows this year, as Luke Combs also played a sold-out show at the home of the Seahawks. It was the eighth time he’s performed at the stadium.

Unfortunately, with crowds of that size, any number of things can happen. When Kenny Chesney performed at Empower Field in Denver, a fan died after a fall from an escalator. Chesney spoke about the incident after finding out the news. He said that he was “devastated.”

“Life is precious,” he said. “Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words.” He added that he grieves with and for the family.

Kenny Chesney’s 2022 Tour

It’s another stadium up next for the ‘Here & Now’ tour. Kenny Chesney headlines U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on August 6. Then it’s on to one of the most famous sheds in America at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on August 10. He’s at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on August 13. He’ll make a stop at a soccer stadium, too. That’s at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on August 18. It was the home of the Columbus Crew until last year. Now it is primarily used as their training facility.

Kenny Chesney is off to Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on August 20. He’ll wrap his summer trek with two big nights at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Mass. Gillette Stadium is home to the New England Patriots and sits just outside of town in Foxboro. Those shows are on August 26 & 27. Check out all of his 2022 schedule and get ticket information at his website.