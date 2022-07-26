WATCH: Kid Rock Fan Rushes the Stage, Gets Tackled By Security After Concert Gets Canceled

A Kid Rock concert in North Dakota was abruptly canceled on Friday. The North Dakota State Fair began on Friday and runs through July 30. It takes place in Minot, N.D. Kid Rock’s show opened the festivities, with opening sets from Night Ranger and Grandstand. The festival canceled the show after the weather turned ugly on Friday evening. The crowd then turned ugly.

After the announcement was made, fans became angry. They hurled trash at the stage. One fan rushed the stage and was tackled by a security guard as they tried to make the move. Check out the video here.

Cops maced people, tackled a bunch of people, it was ugly. Winds just were getting over too. Wish we could have seen you. pic.twitter.com/juhT0DcH7q — Jeff (@BlameJeffPlease) July 23, 2022

Kid Rock offered apologies for the cancellation via Twitter.

SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock — KidRock (@KidRock) July 23, 2022

“SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other,” the “Cowboy” singer said.

It’s quite a week of concerts at the North Dakota State Fair. Old Dominion headlines on July 28, Koe Wetzel and Nelly perform on July 29 and Sam Hunt headlines on July 30. Hopefully, clearer skies are ahead.

Meanwhile, Kid Rock’s next stop is at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Wyoming on July 27. He continues the festival and fair circuit throughout the summer. He’s then off to the Mississippi Valley Fair on August 2 in Davenport, Iowa. Later this summer, he begins a shed tour in Burgettstown, Pa. at Star Lake on August 6. He has a pile of West Coast dates through October, wrapping at Laughlin Event Center in Laughlin, Nev. on October 8. Check out all of Kid Rock’s 2022 dates and get ticket information at his website.

Kid Rock in 2022

Kid Rock is done with Detroit. He sold his mansion and just…left it all behind. He isn’t shying away from any kind of fireworks these days. He’s still speaking his mind and he’s still celebrating America the way that he knows how. He took a hard look at running for office earlier this year. But he concluded that he still likes his day job.

“One day, if I ever thought – if I was bored, sitting around – really thought I could serve my county and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it,” he told Fox News.

So for now, he’s still a bar owner on Lower Broadway. And a rock and roller that is still touring the United States performing his classics. Just don’t let it rain or the folks are going to get upset. Here’s hoping that next stop in Cheyenne goes off without a hitch.