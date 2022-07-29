WATCH: Kid Rock Teases ‘Shakedown’ Opener for WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam comes to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday, and you know Kid Rock is involved. The 51-year-old owner of Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse is debuting a new song at the WWE event. The track sounds a bit more like the old Kid Rock. It definitely takes the Southern rock and mixes it with the hip hop. Forever.

The track is called “Shakedown,” and he’s teasing it in a new social media post. Check out the video below, which takes you on a roller coaster ride down Broadway.

“TUNE IN TO @wwe’s #summerslam This Saturday 7pm CT/8pm ET on @peacocktv. Hear @kidrock song “Shakedown” (Featuring @robertjames4real) open the show!” the post was captioned.

The track definitely has a throwback vibe. And the video takes the viewer from an animated pinball machine into the doors of legendary Broadway bar Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. across the street from Bridgestone Arena. As the drone leaves Tootsie’s, it heads north toward the Cumberland River on Lower Broadway. It zooms in on Jason Aldean’s bar. Then it hits Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge. It then enters Kid Rock’s own bar across the street via a second story window. After visiting the rooftop, it sails through a SummerSlam party bus and makes its’ way across the river.

The drone eventually lands at Nissan Stadium. It finishes by promoting the main event, a “Last Man Standing Match” between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The fireworks erupt. The stage is huge. It’s a big weekend in the Music City.

Kid Rock to Debut New Song During SummerSlam

Vince McMahon is no longer in charge at WWE. His daughter Stephanie is now the boss. Triple H is in charge of creative. The event in Nashville marks a new era for the professional wrestling franchise. The event begins at 7 p.m. CT on Peacock.

In addition to the match at the top of the card, there’s a Women’s Smackdown Championship match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey. There’s also a Raw Women’s Championship event between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. Other matches include Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin and a WWE United States Championship between Bobby Lashley and Theory.

There’s an Undisputer WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). Jeff Harrett is the guest referee for that one. Logan Paul returns to the ring to face The Miz. And The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio) face The Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor). Those are just a few of the matches on the card for one of wrestling’s biggest annual events.