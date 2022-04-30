WATCH: Lady Gaga Drops Teaser for New Song Featured in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Just one month before “Top Gun: Maverick” hits theaters, pop superstar Lady Gaga dropped a teaser of her new song that will feature in the film.

This isn’t Lady Gaga’s first rodeo when it comes to making music for films. She won an Oscar back in 2019 for her song “Shallow,” which she sang in “A Star Is Born” alongside Bradley Cooper. Now, it looks like she could be going for Oscar No. 2 with her new hit, “Hold My Hand.”

Lady Gaga posted a 10-second teaser of the new “Top Gun: Maverick” single earlier today. We hear one brief line, “I won’t let go till the end,” which is accompanied by a soaring drum beat. In the video, the camera pans down a plane to show Gaga sitting under one of the wings.

The caption tells fans that “Hold My Hand” will drop on May 3. That’s about three and a half weeks from when Tom Cruise’s new film debuts in theaters.

Check out Lady Gaga’s teaser for “Top Gun: Maverick” below, and stay tuned for more updates when the song drops in a few days.

Tom Cruise and Other Stars Did Flight Training to Prep for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The sequel to “Top Gun” will premiere more than 35 years after the original film hit theaters. But for Tom Cruise, the timing had to be right to return to his role as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

“I wasn’t ready to make a sequel until we had a special story worthy of a sequel,” Cruise said in a recent behind-the-scenes interview. “And until technology evolved so we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot.”

There’s no doubt that “Maverick” will give viewers a way more comprehensive look into the life of a fighter pilot. Cruise and the rest of the crew ensured that authenticity by attending the Top Gun school and working with the Navy.

“Because if we’re going to do it, we’re going to fly in the F-18s,” Cruise said.

All in all, the cast spent about three months in intensive training to prepare for the film. Part of that training, Cruise said, involved being able to survive in an ejection situation. “The Navy says if you eject, you have to be able to survive in the water. So we had to go through a challenging underwater program,” he explained.

And not only did the cast have to worry about flying the plane, but managing the camera equipment as well. To give audiences the most authentic experience, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said all the cast members ran the cameras from the plane themselves.

“Because when they’re up in the jet, they have to direct themselves, essentially,” Bruckheimer explained. “I had to teach them cinematography and the lighting. So that they understood what’s gonna look good on camera.”

Make sure you check out “Top Gun: Maverick” when it hits theaters on May 27.