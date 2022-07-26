WATCH: Lainey Wilson Crushes a Travis Tritt Classic at the Grand Ole Opry

We all love country music from the 90s. It was the decade that brought us some of the biggest stars and best songs of the genre. Artists like Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and Travis Tritt were on the radio and topping the charts. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating 90s country with a brand new interactive exhibit. Additionally, they released a TV special featuring today’s biggest names covering the hits they grew up on. For instance, Lainey Wilson covered Travis Tritt’s 1992 hit “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” on the Opry Stage.

The most recent Opry Live showcased a compilation of current artists performing their favorite songs from the 90s. We saw Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Midland, Jimmie Allen, and many more paying tribute to songs and musicians that they love.

Before getting into the music, Lainey Wilson shared her thoughts on the era. “90s country tells a story and I’m a sucker for a good story,” she said. Wilson went on to talk about the songs that characterize that decade of country. “Every single time you listen to them, they get better and better and you hear them from a different angle… There’s something so magical about hearing a three-and-a-half-minute story and feeling every emotion along the ride.”

Lainey Wilson Brings “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” to the Opry Stage

At 42:21 in the video above, Lainey Wilson kicks off the song with a short introduction. “A little Travis Tritt,” she says, her Southern drawl on full display before the lead guitar comes in. If it looks like Wilson is comfortable singing this 90s classic it’s because she is. She has been playing this banger as part of her live shows for quite some time. As a result, she’s able to effortlessly add her own sass and swagger to the performance.

“T-R-O-U-B-L-E” Has a Long History

No one could argue that Lainey Wilson made “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” her own on the Opry stage. She’s far from the only artist to lend their voice to this song over the years. However, most fans still think of it as one of Travis Tritt’s signature songs. That fact just proves Tritt’s staying power as an artist. With this song, TT upstaged the King himself.

That’s right, Elvis Presley was the first person to record the Jerry Chesnut-penned song. He cut his version in 1975 and released it as a single with “Mr. Songman” on the B-side. Even knowing that, it is hard to think of “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” as anything but a certified 90s country banger.

While it says a lot about Travis Tritt, it also speaks volumes about that era of country music. So many new artists and current fans grew up listening to 90s country. As a result, the songs and artists that made it so special are making a comeback.