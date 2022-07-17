WATCH: Luke Bryan Has Mini Birthday Celebration Backstage, Makes Perfect Wish

Luke Bryan celebrates his 46th birthday on Sunday, July 17. His wife surprised him with a big cake and her intentions to head to the lake.

“Happy Birthday to my Hunk of burning love!!! We love you! And….I’m going fishing again because well….it’s your birthday!” Lina Bryan posted to Instagram.

It looks like they’re on the same page because Luke is sharing a behind-the-scenes birthday video of his own.

Bryan is standing by his tour bus with a whole crew around. He blows out the lone candle on a cupcake and tells us what he wished for.

“I wish to catch a lot of fish,” Bryan tells the camera. Then the crew toasts to the phrase, “cake budget.”

The video is then soundtracked by his latest single, “Country On,” and includes footage from his ongoing tour. There’s plenty of peeks at tour life. Fans also get to see a little of what happens backstage.

Plenty of fans responded to the post, wishing the Georgia native well on his birthday. The first was his biggest fan.

“Nugget…. [heart emojis]” commented his wife, Lina.

“you can catch a fish for every year you have been alive, which is like 27, right?” joked one fan.

His tourmate, Riley Green, also liked the post. Green has been out on the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour with Bryan. This weekend, Bryan caught Green backstage without a pass in Youngstown, Ohio. Bryan has the night off for his birthday. He’s off a few more days this week, too. Maybe he’ll get to catch those fish.

Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

The ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour returns on July 21 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va. He’ll also roll through Charlotte next weekend when he stops by PNC Music Pavilion. Then he’ll hit one of a few festival dates that he’s on this summer at Rock the Roost in Tallahassee. That one is on July 23.

He has three straight nights at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford after that. There’s another string of festival dates in August. He’ll be part of We Fest 2022 in Minnesota, TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City and LASSO in Montreal. He finishes the summer by sweeping through the South on his way back out to Las Vegas for his residency on Labor Day weekend.

Riley Green joins him for the “Farm Tour’ in September. They duo will hit six rural, Midwest communities. He’s back at the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour in October and he’ll close his year with another return to Las Vegas. He has several dates at the residency scheduled for December. Check out his entire calendar and get ticket information at his website.