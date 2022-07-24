WATCH: Luke Bryan Has One ‘Hell of an Ending to the Weekend’ in New Concert Video With Riley Green

Luke Bryan ended his weekend with a bang when he and Riley Green made a stop in Tallahassee, Florida. During the Rock the Roost performance at the city’s community college, the country hitmakers put on a hell of a show for their fans.

On Saturday, the “Country On” singer posted a clip of the dynamic duo rocking together. The pair kept the energy up with Green behind the mic and Bryan on the keys as the crowd partied along with them. Check out the clip below of the epic performance.

Since Bryan kicked off his “Raised Up Right” tour, Bryan and Green have joined forces to make some country music magic for fans.

Before their Tallahassee show, the two got together for a joint performance in Youngstown, Ohio, on July 16. Although there was a moment during the show when Bryan had to break up a fight, the bad vibes quickly dissipated when the two got back to performing.

However, before they performed a series of cover songs together, the country stars had a tequila shot for Bryan’s birthday. Bryan, who loves to interact with his fans any chance he gets, also toasted with the crowd.

Riley Green covers Bryan’s tune from 2009 record

“Here’s to me being old as sh*t. I remember when I used to look like him,” the “Buy Dirt” singer hilariously told the audience.

Later, Green had a heartfelt moment when he revealed to the crowd that Bryan is part of why he sings country music. Then, Green performed a cover of one of Bryan’s deep cuts.

“On a very serious note, one of the reasons I’m in country music is I saw this guy play in Birmingham, Alabama. I was six years old and he was playing his 40th-anniversary tour in Alabama” Green hilariously joked with the concert-goers before Bryan defended himself, saying, “that’s a damn lie!”

“It’s true, and he got up there and sang this song,” Green added before performing a cover of Bryan’s “I Did It Again.” The tune comes from Bryan’s 2009 album, Doin’ My Thing.

Following Green’s rendition, Bryan asked the crowd, “That’s an old one. Has anybody ever heard that song other than Riley Green?”

Later in the show, Luke Bryan also tributed one of his country music favorites. He performed a cover of Garth Brooks’ hit, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old).”

The choice seemed fitting as Bryan was celebrating turning another year older. “I got to do that one on my birthday,” the newly minted 46-year-old said.

Luke Bryan covers Garth Brooks’ hit

He then changed up the lyrics: “Yeah, I’m much too young, and I feel… I sure damn feel this damn old.”

The pair concluded their joint medley with a classic country music favorite. They covered Hank Williams Jr’s “Family Tradition,” which ignited a sing-along with the audience.

Luke Bryan is currently amid his multi-city, headlining tour, which kicked off on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia. Bryan will be back in Florida when the tour ends on October 28 in Jacksonville.