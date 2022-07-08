WATCH: Luke Bryan Plays New Single ‘Country On’ Live for the First Time

Luke Bryan performed his new song “Country On” live for the first time at a recent tour stop, and it’s got us feeling a strong sense of pride about the red, white, and blue. In an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, the country music megastar posted the clip, giving his followers a glimpse of the live performance.

“Over the fourth of July weekend, I put a brand new song out, and we’re going to do it for the first time ever tonight right here in Virginia Beach,” he said to the crowd during his concert for his “Raised Up Right” tour.

He continued: “This one’s called ‘Country On’ and I’m going to send it out to all the hardworking American men and women out there, wherever you might be.”

In the clip, you see him as he belts out some of the chart-topping song’s powerfully patriotic lyrics:

Hey soldier,

Wherever you might bе

Hats off to keepin’ us free

All our thoughts and prayers ’til you get back home

Country on

Fans headed to his current tour are in luck as Bryan will be playing “Country On” during his tour of 30-plus cities across the US, which made a stop in Virginia Beach, VA, on Thursday and goes until the end of October.

The tour, which kicked off last month with a sellout show in Charleston, West Virginia, will include performances from Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock.

Luke Bryan takes sound in new direction with ‘Country On’

Bryan will later resume his Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World. The “American Idol” host recently spoke about how “Country On” came to be during an interview.

“We thought that we were going to come with something new in the latter part [of summer]. And so, I started playing this particular song, ‘Country On,’ to people in my circle. I just always love having a summer song out and knowing that people are out on the lake and on their boats [playing the song].”

He continued: “I started thinking, ‘I’m going to go the whole summer playing amphitheaters and arenas, and [I don’t] have anything excitingly new to play.’ So, I started spreading it around and letting some tastemakers hear it and we realized the song has a very patriotic ‘Let’s all get together and country on’ kind of thing. I felt like it really works around 4th of July.”

He added that this move would also usher in a new direction for Bryan’s music.

“With ‘Country On,’ I’ve never heard me sing on something in that baritone deal,” he reflected about the song’s left turn from his usual arrangments. “This is a different sound for me and that’s what you have to start kind of trying to look for and attempt.”