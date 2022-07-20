WATCH: Luke Bryan Puts Concert on Pause to Break Up Fight

Starting his music career writing songs in 2007, it didn’t take long for the talent of Luke Bryan to go mainstream. No stranger to success, the singer is listed as one of the most successful country artists in the 2010s and 2020s. Not to mention he is one of the most awarded country artists as well. Between the award shows and studio time, Bryan loves to entertain the crowd when he is on tour. But during his recent show in Youngstown, Ohio, the songwriter stopped in the middle of a song as two individuals broke out into a fight.

Crowd safety has been an ongoing concern for many musicians who wish for nothing more than their fans to have a great time. Still, Bryan stopped his show, addressing the people. “I mean, why the hell were y’all fighting during ‘Buy Dirt,’ this isn’t Limp Bizkit or nothing or freaking Gwar. Somebody got the shit knocked out of them. I saw it. Chill out, find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y’all got that shit.”

Luke Bryan didn’t stop there, telling the crowd “Dude, man, bro, Dude, did you see those people upset bro? It’s my birthday night, no fighting on my birthday! Damn crazy ass buckeyes, I get it.” The singer’s 46th birthday was the next day.

With the crowd behind him, Luke Bryan continued his set, singing Play It Again. But this time, he removed his cowboy boots. With nothing nearby, the singer went through the next few songs barefoot. He eventually put on some slippers, admitting, “I can finally… Y’all don’t understand it feels like I’ve been on ice skates for two hours. I didn’t even get a pedicure tonight either.”

Kicking his current tour off on June 9th, The Raised Up Right Tour is scheduled to perform until the end of October. Celebrating 46, the star noted his best place to be was on stage. ​​“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans. So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

Wanting to make his birthday a little more special, Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, shared a sweet Instagram post kissing her husband while he showcased a beautiful cake in the shape of a beer can. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Hunk of burning love!!! We love you! And…I’m going fishing again because well…it’s your birthday!”

And keeping the tradition alive, the Bryan family couldn’t end Luke’s birthday without the famous birthday dance. As always, the singer didn’t disappoint when it came to his moves.