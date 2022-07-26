WATCH: Luke Combs Shares Concert Footage Welcoming Young Fan With Cancer to the Stage

Luke Combs heard from a lot of people via social media about one of his biggest fans. So he flew her and her family out to his show in Ohio and he invited her onstage. The show was at Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus. It was quite a night for Addi. Check out the video shared by Luke Combs below.

“I want to introduce y’all to my new friend Addi. She has Acute Myeloid Leukemia. I heard about her story and knew I had to get her out. I was honored to have her join us in Columbus, OH this past Saturday and let her see what it feels like to play in front of the best fans in the world. This is a moment and video I’ll always cherish. Thank you for being an inspiration to us all, Addi,” Luke Combs captioned the post.

Addi jumped in his comments to thank him for the gesture.

“I’m still smiling from the best weekend ever. I was so nervous, but you made me feel like we have been best friends for my whole life.” She continues, “can’t wait to see you again. I love your whole family and your new sweet baby boy too, Thank you for bringing my whole family to the concert and letting my parents have something fun to look forward to and I felt good the whole weekend. Thank you for being you. Love your biggest fan, Addi,” she replied.

Country singer Drew Parker was one of Luke’s friends first to reply.

“So thankful to call you a friend! You have a heart of damn gold,” he said.

Luke Combs in 2022

Luke Combs is on a roll this year. He knocked Morgan Wallen off the top of the charts when he released Growin Up a month ago. He had a baby. (Well, Nicole did most of the work there).

This weekend, he’ll play his third sold-out stadium of the year. Luke Combs headlines Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on July 30. He’ll have support from Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. He’s already sold out shows this year in Denver and Seattle. He’ll do a full tour of the new album later this fall. The tour is mostly a pair of shed dates at each city. He starts in Bangor, Maine Labor Day weekend. Those shows are at Maine Savings Amphitheater on September 2 & 3. He crisscrosses America until November. He hits Charleston and Louisville along the way. He’ll wind it up at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10. For a full list of dates and for ticket information, visit his website.