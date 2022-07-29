WATCH: Maren Morris Has Incredibly Wholesome Moment With Young Superfan

Maren Morris stopped by TODAY on Thursday to perform for an outdoor crowd. The visit offered more than Maren Morris expected, as she got to meet one of her biggest fans. A young girl named Lily, who is blind, was in the front row singing along with every word that Morris sang. They shared a touching moment. Check out the video below.

Host Savannah Guthrie led Maren over to Lily and introduced the two.

“Maren, this crowd loves you,” Guthrie said. “And there’s a little girl in the front row singing all of your songs. Can you come over and meet Lily with me?”

Guthrie then leads Maren Morris into the crowd while letting Lily know that they are approaching.

“We are coming to see you,” she told the girl as they walked off the stage. “Lily knows every one of your songs. Lily is blind, but boy can she hear you. This is Maren Morris.”

Maren Morris then asks Lily if she signed her guitar pick. Lily wastes no time in expressing her admiration and gratitude to Morris.

“Thank you so much for that guitar pick,” Lily says. She then reveals that she is from New York, a hometown fan. Then Lily has some questions for her favorite musician.

“What is Hayes’s favorite song of yours and how is he doing?” Lily asks of Morris’s infant.

“He’s good,” Morris replies. “I think he’s home watching right now. I hope. I’m gonna say ‘Hummingbird’ because it’s about him.”

“He’s on it!” Lily interjects. “And guess what? I own the record and his name is on it!”

The pair part ways, but Maren Morris assures Lily that she’ll know the next song.

“‘My Church!'” Lily exclaims.

Morris lets her know that she’s right, then asks for a photo op with Lily.

Maren Morris on the Road in 2022

Maren Morris is on a huge North American trek right now. She headlined her first show in Canada along the way and shared photos of the trip. Thursday’s stop at TODAY comes ahead of her set at Radio City Music Hall in New York on July 29. Then she’s off to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. She hits a lot of other legendary venues along the way, including Red Rocks in Colorado on October 19. The tour wraps with a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on December 2. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.

She’s also on a stacked lineup in Riviera Maya, Mexico on January 4. That’s the “Girls Just Wanna Weekend” festival, hosted by Brandi Carlile. The weekend lineup includes performances by Carlile and Morris, as well as Wynonna Judd, Lucius, Yola, Joy Oladokun, Allison Russell, Natalie Hemby and more.