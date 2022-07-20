WATCH: Miranda Lambert Teases the ‘Next Single’ on Country Radio

With a career in country music dating back to 2001, hit singer Miranda Lambert continues to write and perform songs for her fans. Just three years ago, she released her seventh album, Wildcard on November 1st. Three singles from that soundtrack ended up in the top 20 on the country music charts. In 2021, that same album won a Grammy for Best Country Album. As for 2022, the songwriter continues to make her own path, labeled as one of the top 100 Most Influential People. Proving that she wants nothing more than to share her music with the world, Lambert recently unveiled a snippet of her latest single Strange.

Sharing a video of her performing her new song, Miranda Lambert explained, “Strange is officially the next single on country radio. This song is permission to just let go for a sec and go to a happy place.”

The Inspiration Behind Strange

Co-writing the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, the star explained the meaning behind the song, stating, “‘Strange’ is permission to just let go for a sec. We were really wanting the chorus to lift – literally and emotionally – and go into a happy place. It’s such a song for the time that we’re in right now, but it doesn’t feel like it won’t matter in 10 years, either.”

Once married to Blake Shelton, the couple ended up divorcing after almost five years of marriage. Using music to help her through it, Miranda Lambert wrote another song Vice. Having her divorce publicized through the media, the singer admitted it was a tough time for her. “I wrote this at the exact time of the shit hitting the fan. I think it’s great, though. It’s documented on paper with emotion.”

But the song isn’t just about her, Lambert added, “Everybody has a vice of some sort. Sometimes when you’re going through something in your life, you may run to some things you shouldn’t and run from some things you shouldn’t. I think this song is an opportunity to just be honest and own it and say, ‘Yeah, I have some imperfections, and I live a life and here and there I might get in a pickle.’ It’s not about one thing or another.”

Miranda Lambert Goes Beyond The Stage Into Business

Although Miranda Lambert is leaving her mark on the music industry, the singer insisted, “Everybody has a vice they run to when they need comfort, and I think that’s what this song says. There’s no mystery here. I run to things for comfort just like everybody else.”

Beyond her talent, Miranda Lambert owns her own clothing line called Idyllwind. She also has her own brand of wine, a Pink Pistol boutique, and was the first female artist to have a bar in the Lower Broadway district in Nashville, Tennessee.