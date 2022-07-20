WATCH: Morgan Wallen ‘Ready to Get Back After It’ in Epic Compilation Video

Once competing on the sixth season of The Voice, country singer Morgan Wallen might not have won the contest, but that didn’t mark the end of his career. It honestly did the opposite as he released his debut EP Stand Alone in 2015. For his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, the singer did more than showcase his range as it became the first country album to spend the first seven weeks of its release as number 1 on the Billboard 200. The last time that happened was over 60 years ago. It ended up staying in that position for a total of ten weeks, matching the 1987 album Whitney by Whitney Houston.

Setting records and making albums, apparently, there is one part of being a country singer that Morgan Wallen can’t get enough of – performing. Posting what is nothing more than a hype video on his Instagram page, Wallen shared his ambition to get back on stage in front of his fans.

Star Lake Expecting 23,000 Fans

Although there has been some controversy surrounding Morgan Wallen, he continues to keep a dedicated fan base as The Pavilion at Star Lake sent out an alert to ticket holders, preparing them for the high number of fans attending. “This is a week night show, anticipate high traffic volumes on major highways, early arrival is strongly encouraged.”

Fan Nation, the people behind the warning, added, “Carpool with friends, utilize Uber drop off/pick up areas located at the top of the entrance ramp. Download the Live Nation or Ticketmaster app to access your mobile tickets before you get in line. Don’t forget, all of our shows are RAIN OR SHINE.”

Being the first sold-out show this season for Star Lake, officials are preparing for a crowd that could exceed 23,000 screaming fans. And they are all there to see one country singer who once competed on The Voice.

Morgan Wallen’s Trouble With The Law

In 2020, Morgan Wallen found himself on the wrong side of the law when he visited a steakhouse owned by another singer, Kid Rock. Causing a scene, he was arrested for disorderly conduct after being kicked out of the steakhouse. But again, sporting a mullet comes with a certain persona of business in the front, party in the back.

Already excited about singing again and hearing the roar of the crowd, Morgan Wallen’s hype video is just what fans need to get in the spirit for his upcoming concerts. In his personal life, the singer welcomed a son back in July of 2020 with his now ex-girlfriend KT Smith.

As for what the future holds for the artist, his legacy continues to grow after winning numerous awards, including New Artist of the Year, Best New Country Artist, and Top Country Album. And that’s just the last two years.