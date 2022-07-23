WATCH: Morgan Wallen Warms Up for Pittsburgh Show With Amazing Brooks & Dunn ‘Neon Moon’ Cover

Is Morgan Wallen teasing a potential collab with one of the most iconic country duos?

On Friday, the “Wasted on You” singer took us back to classic ’90s country when he casually posted a clip of himself singing a cover to Brooks and Dunn’s 1992 No. 1 hit, “Neon Moon.”

In a TikTok video, the Tennessee native shared the acoustic cover before he hit the stage in Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake, which is part of his Dangerous tour. “Warmin’ up for Pittsburgh,” Wallen captioned the clip.

In the video, his fans can see Wallen showing off his gritty voice on the classic hit.

After posting the Tik Tok, hundreds of Wallen’s fans praised the singer in the comments. “Ok but Morgan Wallen is the best country singer hands down,” gushed one fan. Someone else wrote: “Omg, is there a song you can’t sing??”

Even Ronnie Dunn himself couldn’t help but offer his stamp of approval, writing, “Morgan… are you expensive ? ….gotta few more you could sing,” adding a smile emoji.

As for “Neon Moon,” the tune acted as the third single from Brooks & Dunn’s debut album, Brand New Man. Ronnie Dunn also wrote the song. It eventually became the pair’s third consecutive No. 1 single on the country charts. Since its inception, it has become the group’s signature hit.

Ronnie Dunn crashes Morgan Wallen’s Nashville show

However, this isn’t the first time the “You Proof” vocalist has tributed Brooks and Dunn. In March, the 29-year-old surprised his fans at one of his Nashville concerts when he brought out Ronnie Dunn for a duet of “Talkin’ Tennessee” and “Neon Moon.”

During the country singer’s stunning 26-song set at Bridgestone Arena, Wallen welcomed Dunn to the stage to perform the songs. “Talkin’ Tennesse” appears on his 2018 debut album If I Know Me.

In addition, their performance together marked Wallen’s first-time playing the song on his sold-out tour.

Wallen rocked a mustard yellow button-up shirt and jeans and began singing the song alone before surprising the audience when Dunn walked on stage.

After their performance of “Talkin’ Tennessee,” Wallen asked, “wanna sing another one, Ronnie?” before duetting on “Neon Moon,” which fans couldn’t help but sing along to as the icons belted it out.

During the performance, Dunn strummed his guitar while singing the opening notes before switching verses with Wallen and then joining forces for a stunning ending of the classic country hit.

After their joint performance, Ronnie Dunn took to social media to thank Wallen for letting him crash his show.

“So much appreciation to @morganwallen and his generosity for allowing me to crash his stage last night. His kind of talent comes along only once in a blue moon!!!!” Dunn wrote on Instagram following the show.