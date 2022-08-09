WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne and Tommy Iommi Reunite at Commonwealth Games 2022

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi recently performed onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England. This was a surprise performance during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The performance began with a tiny tease of their classic 1971 song “Iron Man.” Ozzy Osbourne then ascended onto the stage and sang “Paranoid” with Iommi. The crowd was floored by the impromptu, unannounced performance. The moment was shared in a clip from the Solid Hits YouTube Channel.

The Sabbath bandmates joined forces with bassist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos for the show. Both men had previously worked as touring musicians on several Black Sabbath tours, including the band’s farewell tour from 2016-17.

“I love you all Birmingham! Good to be back!” Ozzy Osbourne exclaimed during “Paranoid,” while fireworks exploded over Alexander Stadium. “Thank you, goodnight! You are the best. God bless you all. Birmingham forever!” the rock legend shouted at the close of the performance. The Commonwealth Games performance was Ozzy Osbourne’s first public show in three years. The classic rock legend and reality star last took the stage with Post Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Despite recent health setbacks, Ozzy Osbourne has a new album set to drop soon

Ozzy Osbourne was released from a hospital in Los Angeles back in June. This was after undergoing what Sharon Osbourne described as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.” The veteran rocker has had a myriad of health problems in recent years. In 2019, he sustained neck injuries that were exacerbated by a fall the following year that necessitated 15 screws to be inserted into his back. Ozzy also has Parkinson’s disease and had a recent bout with COVID-19.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May. “I can’t walk properly these days. [We do] physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.” The aging rocker was asked about his mortality, and he took it in stride. “At 73, I’ve done pretty well,” he said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, Patient Number 9, is set to drop on September 9th. The album has a lengthy list of guest appearances, including Iommi. Guitarist Zakk Wylde, Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, and late Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins all helped out with the project. The rock crooner also revealed he’s hopeful that fans will enjoy his upcoming record. “I have never gone into the studio and gone, ‘Oh, you know what? I’ve got to write a song for a bad record,'” Ozzy Osbourne quipped. “I love the record. I hope the fans do [too], you know?”