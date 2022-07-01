WATCH: Paul McCartney Brings Out Dave Grohl for First Live Performance Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Earlier this year, Foo Fighters announced that they would be celebrating the band’s 27th anniversary with an epic tour. For eight months, Dave Grohl and his bandmates would travel the world, delighting fans by playing classics from their 10 album discography, including the newest addition, Medicine at Midnight, released in early 2021.

Just one month into the tour, however, the band was struck with unthinkable tragedy, forcing them to cancel their remaining appearances. On March 25, 2022, first responders arrived at drummer Taylor Hawkins’ hotel room following complaints of chest pain.

Sadly, Hawkins was unresponsive. And despite their best efforts to revive him, the drummer was pronounced dead at the scene. Foo Fighters confirmed the news in a heartbreaking social media post. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they wrote.

Immediately following the release of the news, Taylor Hawkins tributes poured in from fans and fellow musicians alike. Among them was Beatles icon, Paul McCartney, who expressed his shock and grief at the loss.

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” McCartney wrote on Twitter. “Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

Dave Grohl Appears On Stage Alongside Paul McCartney

Understandably, Dave Grohl and the rest of Foo Fighters have been absent from the spotlight since Hawkins’ death. Last weekend, however, Grohl took to the stage once again on the three-month anniversary of the tragic loss. Rather than fronting a Foo Fighters performance, he stood alongside his longtime friend Paul McCartney.

Hundreds of thousands of fans flocked to the Glastonbury Festival for five nights of unforgettable musical performances. At long last, Paul McCartney, the headlining act, arrived on stage. Fans were more than ready to sing and dance along to both Beatles classics and McCartney’s many solo hits. What they got, however, was even more exciting.

Throughout his set, the Beatles icon welcomed fellow musical sensations to join him on stage, including Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

First, Grohl and McCartney performed “Band on the Run” and the Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There”. They then invited Springsteen to join, and the trio performed “The End,” the incredible finale of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album.

.@PaulMcCartney and Dave Grohl performing “Band On The Run” together on the pyramid stage at @glastonbury festival, 25.06.2022 ✨

🎥: from @bbcglasto pic.twitter.com/bR3kANDfAj — The McCartney Archive (@page_sirpaul) June 27, 2022

In June, Foo Fighters announced that they will perform a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in place of their previously scheduled tour. The proceeds from the tour will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family. The first concert takes place on September 3rd in London, UK, and the second on the 27th in Los Angeles, California.