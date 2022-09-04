WATCH: Paul McCartney Performs Beatles Classic Live for the First Time at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Rock music legend Paul McCartney took the stage to perform “Oh! Darling” backed by Chrissie Hynde and the Foo Fighters. This was at a tribute concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who unexpectedly passed away back in march.

Prior to the benefit concert, Paul McCartney was not listed as one of the performing artists. To everyone’s surprise, he made a guest appearance at Wembley Stadium. His performance shocked the audience even more because he sang the Abbey Road ballad live onstage for the first time.

“God bless Taylor, me and Chrissie are going to do a song here that I haven’t done since recorded it 100 years ago, I’ve never done it as a duet but we’re gonna do it for the first time for you,” McCartney said. He then launched into the track, which had the Foo Fighters as his backing band. A fan posted the electric performance footage on Twitter.

According to Rolling Stone, Paul McCartney lingered for a performance of Helter Skelter. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert included the reunion of Them Crooked Vultures, as well as a showcase of one-night-only supergroups, including Liam Gallagher leading the Foo Fighters through two Oasis songs. Hawkins’ Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders joined forces with Kesha and the Darkness’s Justin Hawkins. AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Grohl drumming for Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, and more were among the performers at this year’s event.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert streamed on Paramount Plus and MTV’s YouTube Channel. The entire concert, including Paul McCartney’s performance, can be seen below.

Paul McCartney has a long history with the Foo Fighters

Hawkins’ death in March prompted an emotional response from the former Beatle, as he recounted their happy times together. “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” Paul McCartney wrote on Twitter. “Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

After the Foo Fighters frontman attended 2002’s “Concert for George”, Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl became friends. McCartney also showed up in the 2012 documentary Sound City and even contributed to its soundtrack. The laudable tune “Cut Me Some Slack” that Macca recorded with Grohl and Krist Novoselic (both surviving members of Nirvana) under a group called Sirvana, won a Grammy for Best Rock Song.

In 2017, McCartney replaced Hawkins in the studio for one song, recording drums on “Sunday Rain” by Foo Fighters. Paul McCartney also inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame last year. McCartney and the Foo Fighters ended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies in 2021 with a bang, performing “Get Back” together.