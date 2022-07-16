WATCH: Sam Hunt Drops Perfect Summertime Music Video for ‘Water Under the Bridge’

Performing live for the first time at 21 years old in a little bar in Alabama, Sam Hunt outgrew his small beginnings to be a major star in country music. Before Hunt signed with MCA Nashville in 2014, the singer-songwriter tried to become a professional football player for the Kansas City Chiefs. Recalling the tryouts, Hunt admitted, “I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I needed to find out if I could take it all the way.” Although upset at not getting a spot of the team, Hunt transitioned into singing and on Friday, May 15, he released his latest music video called Water Under The Bridge.

Writing the song with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, Sam Hunt discussed the music video, saying, “…it’s really about that little place that most small towns have. In my case, it was a little hangout spot down by the river up under an old backroad, and we used to gather up there – folks have been gathering up there long before we came along and I’m sure still gathering up there now – but on Friday and Saturday night go out there to have a good time, let our hair down a little bit, get into a little bit of trouble. We made a lot of memories out there.”

Sam Hunt Talks Future Projects

Gaining traction, the hit song became a common summertime companion to many parties. And according to Sam Hunt, there is still more to come. “This next record, thematically, sort of took on a life of its own about three or four songs in, and I finished the record based on that theme. It was a song about coming full-circle, leaving your small town, following a sense of adventure, seeing the world, and…coming back home. The first single off the record is ’23,’ and this next song is about being back home and going to visit some of the places that you made a lot of memories growing up.”

The singer added, “The title is ‘Water Under The Bridge.’ It’s literal and metaphorical. But, at the same time, it’s pretty light-hearted. …I’m happy to have a fun, upbeat song to play live.”

Couple Welcomes Daughter Last Month

Like many of Sam Hunt’s songs, he draws from personal experience when writing. Another hit of his, Cop Car, came from a true story with his wife Hannah. Not afraid to get into a little trouble, both Hannah and Sam used to break into a small airport until they were caught by police. The cops let the couple go with a warning.

After meeting his now-wife Hannah in 2008, the couple married in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia, in 2017. In June of 2022, the pair celebrated the birth of their daughter.