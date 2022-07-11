WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Actor Practices Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Behind the Scenes

In movies and television, it’s not unheard of for an actor to learn the instrument his or her character is written to play. On the other hand, however, it’s not at all uncommon for scenes involving instruments in movies and television shows to be hilariously bad, especially to those familiar with the instrument.

Faking proficiency at any instrument is deceptively difficult. From hand placement to movement to the appearance of specific chords, it’s easy to tell when an actor has never so much as held their assigned instrument prior to the show or movie.

So when beloved Stranger Things character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) presented his prized possession, a gorgeous B.C. Rich Warlock, and professed his love for metal, fans were prepared for any ensuing playing to be faked.

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Learned ‘Master of Puppets’ for the Show

Eddie Munson’s tragic Stranger Things storyline built to an epic performance of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the Upside Down. Red lightning cracked in the distance while mutant bats flew toward the derelict home on which he stood. And rather than flee in fear as he did before, Eddie continued to shred.

With so much going on in the scene, combined with the dark atmosphere, Eddie’s playing would’ve been all too easy to fake. As the scene built and Eddie broke into Kirk Hammett’s legendary solo, however, the camera zoomed in rather than panned out. And with a close-up view of actor Joseph Quinn’s fingers, it was clear that, no, he was actually playing.

The suspicion that “the most metal concert in the history of the world” was, in fact, genuine was recently confirmed. Stranger Things writers posted a video of Joseph, sans 80s wig and leather jacket, practicing the iconic thrash metal anthem. As he played, he even struck a few power stances and headbanged (though the latter does lose some of its effect without the shoulder-length locks).

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Did he make a few mistakes? Sure. But the blistering speed of thrash metal makes it a challenging genre to play. And, as Stranger Things writers pointed out, “practice makes perfect.”

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter in the least if he missed a note or two. The fact that he attempted to learn the immortal song at all is deserving of praise. Metallica thought so too, as they performed a duet with Eddie on TikTok!

And when it was all said and done, Joseph Quinn’s hard work paid off in spades. Eddie Munson’s heroic scene is, at least among metal fans, heralded as the very best Stranger Things has to offer.