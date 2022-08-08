WATCH: ‘The Office’ Star Craig Robinson Joins in on a Charlie Daniels Classic at Tootsie’s in Nashville

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson took to a stage in an iconic Nashville venue to join in on a performance of “Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Robinson is perhaps best known for playing warehouse worker Darrel on the sitcom The Office. On that famous show, he often showed off his musical chops. After doing a stand-up gig at Zanies, it looks like he got to show off those skills in Music City.

A video posted clip on the Double Shot Band’s TikTok tells quite a story. It shows the actor and comedian onstage with the band at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Craig Robinson leads the band while singing the Charlie Daniels standard, “Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

The video clip shows Craig Robinson absolutely loving the fiddle playing of Double Shot Band. Next, Robinson leads the crowd in a verse of the legendary country song. It had to be a real, unexpected treat for the audience.

Craig Robinson’s thoughts on performing with a band

It shouldn’t be a huge shock that Craig Robinson did an impromptu musical performance in Nashville. While on the road doing stand-up, Robinson often performs music. He feels like the potential to perform is inside everyone. “When you’re playing, you’re open and you’re living,” he recently told Vulture.

“I want everybody to come and act like we’re in kindergarten. As a schoolteacher, I would tell a 5-year-old, “Okay, come sing.” “I can’t sing.” “You’re 5! What are you talking about? How do you know?” The Hot Tub Time Machine star maintains adults should go at performing the same way. “My point is, if you’re being playful and you’re just in the shower singing, you’re not thinking about how you can’t sing — you’re just singing. So I want the audience to get to that part of life where you just come in and forget whatever you’re going through because we’re here to play and have some fun.”

For Craig Robinson, performing with a band is the ultimate release creatively. “When I am with the band, I feel like I can fly — like being at an Earth, Wind & Fire concert,” he jokes. “Sometimes I’m a straight musician, sometimes I’m doing comedy and music, sometimes it’s straight comedy and the band is quiet. It’s all-encompassing. It’s the best — just the freedom of all of that.” Robinson has run a gambit of emotions during his musical sets. “I’ve cried directing the band. One time we were doing “Nessun Dorma” and I just burst into tears. I’m sure people are like, “Whoa, we didn’t pay for this.” But it was all right. There are moments where my emotions get the best of me while conducting and performing, and that’s incredible.”