WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Nailed ‘America the Beautiful’ at the Indy 500

“The Voice” Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom impressed the thousands of fans at the Indianapolis 500 this weekend when they killed a performance of “America the Beautiful” before the race.

The sibling trio sang an acapella version of the classic song in gorgeous harmony. Girl Named Tom was the first non-solo group to win “The Voice” this past December, and they proved it on the race track this Memorial Day weekend. Check out Bekah Grace, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty’s rendition in the video below.

According to Taste of Country, IMS President Doug Boles discussed the group’s performance prior to the race.

“Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah captured the attention of America during their winning run on The Voice, and their performance will be one of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies,” Boles said. “We welcome them back home again to Indiana along with the huge crowd on Race Day and live national TV audience on NBC and eagerly look forward to their rendition of this beautiful tribute to our great nation.”

After the race, “The Voice” winners Girl Named Tom took to Instagram to share their own experiences at the Indy 500. “Our hearts were racing faster than the cars,” the group wrote in their caption. “What an honor to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the #Indy500!!”

In their post, we see a video of them performing, as well as photos from before and afterward. The three siblings took an adorable selfie together, plus a few posed photos around the race track.

Girl Named Tom Might Be ‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson’s Last Win For a While

Kelly Clarkson has spent eight seasons coaching on “The Voice” and has won four of those seasons so far. Her most recent team member, Girl Named Tom, took home the trophy this past December. But now, Clarkson will be taking a step back from the NBC singing show as Camila Cabello takes her place.

Both Clarkson and last season’s coach Ariana Grande will step back this season. So, in addition to Cabello joining the team, longtime favorite Gwen Stefani will return as well. We’re sure Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, is happy to see her back on the show.

Clarkson didn’t give an explicit reason for her “The Voice” exit. But the Independent speculates that she might want to focus on other pressing projects this year. The singer does run her own talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” after all. Plus, she’s co-hosting the “American Song Contest” with Snoop Dogg.

And let’s not forget that Clarkson has two adorable children at home. She’s said in the past that she wants to try and spend more time with her family in the future.

So, given all of that, it makes sense that “The Voice” might not be Clarkson’s top priority.