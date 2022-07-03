WATCH: Thomas Rhett, Conner Smith, and Parker McCollum Cover a Brooks & Dunn Classic

Thomas Rhett and his Bring The Bar to You tourmates took it back to the 90s for the tour’s opening event, and the crowd proved that classic Country never dies.

Rhett hit the stage with his friends Conner Smith and Parker McCollum at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on June 17th to kick off a massive stadium tour that will keep the Make Me Wanna singer on the road through the fall. And together, they serenaded a sold-out crown with hits off Rhetts Center Point Road. But mid-event, the trio decided to give fans a little throwback to the music they grew up on.

After getting everyone pumped with a rendition of Beer Can’t Fix, which Rhett originally sang with Jon Pardi, the band switched over to a familiar tune—Brooks & Dunn’s Neon Moon—and the crowd went wild.

“Should we take it back to the ‘90s real quick?” Rhett asked Smith and McCollum before diving into the lyrics. And of course, a few fans caught the entire song on camera. You can watch the singers own it below.

Brooks & Dunn released the song back in 1992, back when Thomas Rhett and Parker McCollum were too young to know they were capable of being Country mega stars themselves. And Conner Smith wasn’t even alive yet.

Rhett may keep up with his retro covers throughout his tour, too. So if you’re a lucky ticket holder, you may be able to catch one live and in person.

The ACM winner will stop in 30 cities throughout the country before he closes down on October 15th. If you’re interested in seeing him while he’s near your town, you can grab tickets here.

Thomas Rhett Bows Down to the OG Country Stars

And Thomas Rhett’s 90s cover wasn’t the first time he’s paid tribute to his old school Country heroes.

Even though he’s a major star in his own right, he still recognizes the talents of his childhood icons. And meeting them still gives him the same fan boy feelings.

In fact, he recently sat down with Katie Neal of Katie & Company and explained that a decade into his career, he still has “pinch me” moments. And his biggest came only a few years ago when he found himself surrounded by true Country royalty.

“We were at the ACM Honors event here in Nashville,” he gushed. “There were a few of us new artists, but mostly it was icons. And they wanted to do a big group picture. So I was literally standing next to Alan Jackson and George Strait was behind me and Dolly Parton was on the other side of me. I was like, ‘This is wild.’ You know, because I had never met George.”