WATCH: Thomas Rhett Plays Surprise Show at Tuscaloosa Bar After Concert Gets Canceled

One of the things we love most about some of country music’s biggest stars is their dedication to the genre’s fans. When Thomas Rhett’s Tuscaloosa show got rained out last week, the country star sought out a new place to plug in and play, heading to Gallette’s, a local bar and gameday favorite in the Alabama city. Check out the footage below.

Courtesy of the Old Row Crimson Tide Instagram account, Thomas Rhett fans got a peek at the “Us Someday” singer performing his own take on Garth Brooks’ iconic hit, “Friends In Low Places.”

“Concert gets rained out so you play at galettes???” the post read. “GOAT MOVE!!!”

We couldn’t agree more.

Footage posted to Gallettes Tuscaloosa’s account showed a different clip of Thomas Rhett performing at the local bar. The second video sees him performing his single, “What’s Your Country Song.”

In the comments, one Thomas Rhett fan boasted, “The BEST night EVER!!!” Over on the Roll Tide account, another fan wrote, “Roll Tide. GOAT move.”

At the time the show was canceled, Thomas Rhett took to Twitter to address the concert’s cancelation.

“Tuscaloosa, I’m so sorry,” Rhett wrote. “We will be back on September 8. Stay safe out there.”

Empathetic fans took to the comments, assuring fans that the rescheduled date would definitely be worth the wait.

“I’m so sorry for this,” one fan wrote at the time, “better to be safe.”

Thomas Rhett’s next few tour dates see him heading west with performances in Arizona, California, and Utah.

Everything We Know About Thomas Rhett’s ‘Unbelievable’ Friendship with Eric Church

During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, Thomas Rhett spoke about several of his hits including his latest “Slow Down Summer” as well as his 2021 chart-topper, “Country Again.”

“Country Again” not only throws out subtle references to beloved country favorites like Alan Jackson’s “Drive” and Hank Williams Jr.’s “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound,” but it also calls out one of the genre’s superstars by name.

Submerged in one of the ballad’s captivating verses, Rhett croons, “My back home buddies, they quit callin’/Thought I had too much on my plate/But last night we cracked some cold beers/And cranked Eric Church to ten/Thought ‘Man, it feels good to be country again.'”

In speaking about that line, Thomas Rhett said, “This is the closest me and Eric have ever been. We’ve been sending songs back and forth. Eric will send me something unfinished at 2 in the morning.”

Of their friendship, he shared, “To be one of those people that he shares music with is unbelievable. It’s been a neat friendship.”

Aside from Thomas Rhett, Eric Church has also helped nurture the career of younger artists like Chris Janson, Morgan Wallen, and Parker McCollum.