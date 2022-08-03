WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, have three daughters. There’s Gracie, Maggie Elizabeth and Audrey. Audrey is the baby of the family, but she is flexing some grown-up vocals in a cover of Pat Benatar’s “Fire and Ice” that she posted to Instagram. Check out the video below.

“Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED! Excuse my yelling but I gotta have some rock on here. (also why is this a reel???)” the 20-year-old captioned the post. Apparently, she’s no fan of the new Instagram feed either.

She had some famous fans in the comments.

“More please!!!!!” exclaimed Rita Wilson.

“Wowwwwww!!!!” replied Chris Cornell’s widow, Vicky.

One fan thinks that Audrey sounds like someone familiar (it’s not Tim McGraw).

“You sound like your mom,” a follower replied.

Audrey teases her music often on her Instagram. She’s a great pianist. She’s shared cover versions of songs by Brandi Carlile, among others. Perhaps she’ll follow in mom and dad’s footsteps. Tim McGraw is proud of all of his daughters and what makes each unique. He recently talked about his love for the three girls.

“They’re all completely different creatures,” he told The Boot. “But they all have big hearts and they’re all very polite and they really respect people. And they feel like they want to make a difference in the world. Hopefully, we’ve instilled that into them.”

Audrey starred in the video for her father’s most recent smash hit, “7500 OBO.” Check it out below.

Tim McGraw in 2022

Tim McGraw has a few dates remaining on his live calendar this year. It starts with a busy weekend that begins on Friday. He’s at Windy City Smokeout in Chicago on August 5. The next day, he comes home for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville.

He has a run of West Coast dates in September beginning on September 9 at Yaamava Theater in Highland, Calif. Then he’s off to Waterfront Park in San Diego on September 10. Chris Lane and Dustin Lynch will support. His 2022 schedule wraps at GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento on October 15. That’s a big lineup that also includes Sam Hunt, Brothers Osbourne, Midland and Carly Pearce among others. Check out all of Tim McGraw’s dates for the remainder of the year and get ticket information at his website.

He also says that new music is coming soon. McGraw says that eight tracks for the new album are already mixed. And he’ll head back to the studio soon to work on more. Perhaps fans at these last few shows of the year will get a live sneak peek.