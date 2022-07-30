WATCH: Tyler Childers Performs ‘Follow You to Virgie’ for Private Memorial Service

Tyler Childers released “Follow You to Virgie” on his collection Live on Red Barn Radio I & II. The recordings include some of his oldest songs, and the album was reissued in 2018. The Kentucky native visited a private memorial service for a longtime fan in Lexington and performed the tune. Check out the video below.

Today in Lexington, Tyler Childers played “Follow You to Virgie” at the memorial service of Nell Riley, a big UK and KSR fan



She was from Virgie and the performance is absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/jBCexN4NY7 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 29, 2022

“Today in Lexington, Tyler Childers played ‘Follow You to Virgie’ at the memorial service of Nell Riley a big UK fan and KSR fan. She was from Virgie and the performance is absolutely beautiful,” Matt Jones captioned the clip of the performance.

Matt Jones is the founder of Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR). And obviously, UK is the University of Kentucky. Childers accompanied the song with his own acoustic guitar and was joined by a keyboard player. It’s a moving performance and tribute.

Matt Jones’s followers were moved by the tribute to someone that was clearly part of the “radio family.”

“I can’t listen to this song with out tearing up when he says ‘Can’t you see her up there, Cody? I can see her through the pines Saying boys be good’. Every damn time,” one follower replied.

“It’s been a tough couple of days, but I took your advice Matt. I reached out to my best friend who I haven’t talked to in almost 5 years over something dumb. We talked for 3 hours, I’m drive [sic] down to see him and my godson next weekend, I can’t wait. Life is so fragile,” said another.

Tyler Childers has performed a limited schedule in 2022. He stopped by the Grand Ole Opry and paid tribute to John Anderson recently. He also performed several covers at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic in Austin.

What’s Next for Tyler Childers?

Tyler Childers has a few dates remaining on his 2022 calendar. He headlines the ‘Healing Appalachia’ concert in September. The event takes place on September 23 & 24. He’s joined by Galactic, Margo Price, Lucero and Arlo McKinley among others. Proceeds from the two-day event go to Hope in the Hills. The foundation exists to fight the opioid epidemic in Tyler Childers’s home state. It’s something the “Feathered Indians” singer remains passionate about.

He headlines two dates at Red Rocks later in September. You can learn more about how to get tickets to the events at his website. But good luck with those Red Rocks shows. They’re extremely sold out.

Childers celebrated his first double-platinum single recently. “Feathered Indians” achieved the milestone. Is new music on the way? His last full-length studio album is three years old. Country Squire came out in 2019. Long Violent History was released the following year, but it was a largely instrumental effort. Here’s hoping Tyler has something up his sleeve for 2022.