WATCH: Willie Nelson & Family Crush ‘Move It On Over’ at Palomino Festival

Willie Nelson and his family band performed at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, California on July 9, and they absolutely nailed a performance of Hank Williams’ “Move It On Over.” Nelson played with two of his sons, Micah and Lukas, the three of them on guitars with percussion in the background. The band sat in front of a backdrop of a huge Texas flag, representing Willie Nelson’s home state.

Nelson plucked away expertly at his guitar, proving that he’s still got it after all these years. He then initiated a short call and response with the crowd as he sang. “Came in last night at half past ten / That baby of mine wouldn’t let me in / So move it on over (move it on over) / Move it on over (move it on over).”

Overall, Nelson and his sons played 13 songs. He opened with “Whiskey River” from his 1973 album Shotgun Willie. According to Music Connection, 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Nelson’s first album, …And Then I Wrote. This was 1962, when Nelson wore a slick suit and before he sported his signature braids. It’s been a big year for Nelson: a new album, turning 89, celebrating a 60-year career, and still performing like the good ole days.

Willie Nelson performed other hits and covers like “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” Waylon Jennings’ “Good Hearted Woman,” “Always On My Mind,” and Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe.” One song that was missing was everyone’s favorite, “On the Road Again.” Nelson always plays that song when he performs, but not this time.

Instead, he made a surprise appearance during Kacey Musgraves’ set and performed “On the Road Again” as a duet. Musgraves introduced Nelson as her “other grandpa,” and brought him out on stage with her. The two are close, and often perform together. They also worked on a duet of one of Nelson’s 1963 demos for Musgraves’ album Pageant Material.

Cool Grandpa Willie is going to continue to be on the road for his tour, but also for his Outlaw Music Festival, which kicked off in June and lasts through October. The Avett Brothers, Chris Stapleton, and Particle Kid–which is Nelson’s son Micah’s musical project–will join Willie Nelson & Family at the festival, among so many others.

The festival has been extended into October with three new dates. October 14 in Mountain View, CA; October 15 in Wheatland, CA; and ending on October 16 in Irvine, CA. Along with Stapleton and the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats and Billy Strings provide support for Willie Nelson & Family.

Nelson started the Outlaw Music Festival in 2016, and since then has hosted so many big names and up-and-coming artists. This April, Nelson went on tour to promote his new album, A Beautiful Time. Dates extend into September, so there’s still plenty of time to catch Willie Nelson & Family on the road again.