Weezer’s Upcoming Fall Residency Cancelled

Rock band Weezer announced earlier this year that they would be doing a residency at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. However, it was confirmed that the residency has now been cancelled.

Weezer is a rock band that consists of members Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Scott Shriner, and Brian Bell. The band released their first self-titled album, aka the Blue album due to the color of the cover, in 1994. The band has had many hits since, yet is a controversial band to like on social media.

Earlier in July, the band’s official Twitter account announced the residency. They wrote: “Lights, curtain, action! SZNZ is taking over the Broadway Theatre in NYC over 5 nights. We’re showcasing a different SZN & playing a deep set of fan favorites along w/ a few hits each night, too. Tickets on sale now, get ’em before they’re gone –> https://weezer.com/tour.”

Unfortunately, Pitchfork confirmed that the band’s residency has been cancelled. Rivers Cuomo, the frontman of Weezer, shared the cancellation news on Discord. He wrote: “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been canceled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses). I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

The tickets for the residency went on sale on June 24, and it was supposed to take place from September 13-17.

Fans React to Weezer Residency Cancellation

The residency was supposed to be an opportunity to play through their four-EP project “SZNZ.” The band was going to play through some of their favorites from their discography as well.

Fans took to social media to react to the news. One fan tweeted: “No Weezer on Broadway is a loss for everyone, whether you could have gone or not.”

Another fan was not as upset, writing: “i can tell you with some degree of authority that even hardcore Weezer fans don’t really care about the band anymore. i’ve sold 0 (zero) of the new mini-albums and 0 (zero) of the last album.”

Others found the admission embarrassing, such as this Twitter user, who said: “If I were the Weezer guy and my four night Broadway residency didn’t even sell enough tickets to open I simply would never admit this in public.”

The mixed reactions prove that the low ticket sales was legit.

