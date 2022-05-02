Why Naomi Judd’s Granddaughter, Grace Kelley, Went to Prison

Grace Kelley, the 25-year-old granddaughter of the late Naomi Judd, will not be released from prison to attend the funeral on Monday.

Naomi Judd died on Saturday at 76 years old, her daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd reported. Wynonna and Naomi made up the country duo The Judds and were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last night. Naomi died the day before the ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections told The Sun that Grace will not be released to attend Naomi’s funeral on Monday. She’s currently serving time at Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Typically, inmates can be released from facilities like this one on a case-by-case basis for funeral services. But the Department of Corrections did not provide an explanation yet as to why they denied Grace Kelley access to the funeral.

Here’s Why Grace Kelley Was Most Recently Arrested

Police arrested Grace Kelley most recently on Aug. 28, 2021, for a probation violation, per The Sun. She’s been arrested in the past and released on parole.

Tennesee authorities first arrested the granddaughter of Naomi Judd on June 14, 2016. She pleaded guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession with intent. This occurred on May 26, 2017, in Williamson County Court in Tennessee. Grace then served her sentence (30 days in jail) on probation. They released her from Williamson County Detention Center on June 16, 2017.

But in 2018, she broke probation conditions by not attending a session of the court-ordered drug program. The court then sentenced Grace to eight years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She was soon granted parole and was released from prison on November 8, 2019.

Fast forward to April 30, 2020. Grace broke probation conditions and received another eight-year prison sentence. The Tennessee Board of Parole told The Sun that they eventually released Grace on parole again on April 22, 2021. But she had to follow specific “post-release conditions” as part of her release. Those conditions included substance abuse treatment, substance abuse aftercare referral, and random drug screens. Reportedly, Grace violated one of these conditions last year, and police arrested her for the third time in August 2021.

On December 10, 2021, the Tennessee Board of Parole revoked Grace Kelley’s previous parole. She has a new review parole hearing set for this December in 2022. At this time, the Tennessee Department of Correction reports her release date as April 1, 2024.