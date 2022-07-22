Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour

Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened.

According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged source claimed the reason for Kidman’s close contact with her husband was due to tons of groupies looking to “bed stars” while out partying.

“Everyone’s heard nightmare stories about people having affairs while in town,” the source stated. The insider noted that Kidman was also looking to help Keith Urban stay on the wagon and avoid drinking and drugs. “Nicole keeps him close to help block temptation.”

However, InTouch’s claims may not actually be accurate. Other reports indicate that Kidman was not spending a lot of her time in Las Vegas over the past eight months. This is due to her demanding acting career schedule. She has been filming various films and is very involved in promoting other projects, including “Being the Ricardos.”

Keith Urban Opened Up About His Journey to Overcome Addiction

While speaking to The Times this past spring, Keith Urban opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. He also spoke about how his wife Nicole Kidman played a role in his journey to overcome addiction.

“I don’t talk a lot about it because I love my audience being about to just come and have a good time,” Keith Urban explained. I’ve nothing against drugs or alcohol. Everyone does what they want to do to have a great time. I just realized I’m allergic to it. Someone said, ‘You have an allergy? What happens when you drink?’ And I said, ‘I break out in cuffs.’”

Keith Urban further explained that alcoholism played a major role in his upbringing sadly. “My dad was an alcoholic, so I grew up in an alcoholic house and it took me a long time to believe I was wired the same. But I had to find a different way to be in the world. I’m glad it didn’t change anything about my music. I wrote plenty of hit songs while drunk. I wrote plenty sober. I feel lucky it hasn’t defined my creativity.”

Keith Urban notably has a history of drug addiction and alcoholism. The country superstar notably first checked himself into rehab in 1998. In 2006, following his wedding to Kidman, his then-new wife and friends staged an intervention in order to get him to rehab again in 2006.

Keith Urban also told Rolling Stone Australia last year that it took him a long time to get sober. “Took me a long time to recognize my alcoholism. A long time because I didn’t drink like my dad, so I compared everything to him. So it just took a long time for me.”