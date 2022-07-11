Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers and More Announce Outlaw Music Festival Extended Dates

Willie Nelson is having so much fun on the road again, he’s going to do it a little longer. Three new California dates are scheduled for October. The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, Larkin Poe and Particle Kid will join for the shows. Particle Kid is the musical project of Willie’s son, Micah.

The first of the new dates is at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. on October 14. Then, the traveling festival hits Wheatland, Calif. on October 15 at the Toyota Amphitheatre. After that, the final new date is on October 16 in Irvine, Calif. at the FivePoint Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP packages will be available. Citi cardmembers will have presale access on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Outlaw Music Festival has been on the road all summer with an array of support for Willie Nelson & Family. Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats and Billy Strings are among the names that have opened for the legend. Additionally, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty and Brittney Spencer have been on lineups throughout 2022.

Willie Nelson’s festival began in 2016 and it’s become one of the most successful traveling festivals in North America.

“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night,” said Keith Wortman in a statement. Wortman co-founded the festival. “We are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country.”

A Big Summer for Willie Nelson

The festival has had a ton of big names since 2016. Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Bonnie Raitt have been on the bill. So have Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow and Sturgill Simpson.

Willie Nelson just wrapped a co-headlining stop at the inaugural Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. There, the 89-year-old Texan was on a bill that included Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves invited Nelson onstage with her to perform “On the Road Again.” Those are the kind of collaborations that the Outlaw Music Festival inspires. Several openers join Nelson onstage at each stop to perform each night.

There were plenty of great moments at Willie’s Fourth of July Picnic in Austin, too. Tyler Childers covered a bunch of tunes, including songs by everyone from Grateful Dead to Hank Williams.

The Outlaw Music Festival returns on July 29 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center. ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule and Larkin Poe are onboard for that one. Shows remain throughout the year leading up to the newly scheduled dates. To see all of the stops on the tour and for ticket information, visit Willie Nelson’s website.