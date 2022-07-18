Willie Nelson Hopes To Keep Drummer Paul English’s Memory Alive in Upcoming Book

Willie Nelson will release his forthcoming book Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship on September 20, 2022. The book covers the lives and careers of Willie Nelson and longtime drummer and best friend Paul English. The 89-year old explores his plus-70 years of music-making with English, with twists and turns and peaks and valleys at each point.

Willie explain’s the book’s purpose in its introduction. A small sample from the introduction is provided below:

“In 2020, my closest friend left me. Into the infinite abyss,” Willie writes. “The mission of this book is to bring him back…Why were Paul and I so devoted to each other? Good question. That’s another reason I wrote this book—to show the mystical connection between me and Paul…It was like I knew him before we ever met. And now that he’s gone, he’s still here. He still knows me. He still lives in my heart and in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched.”

Nelson continues in the introduction. He writes about why he feels he owes it to English to share their stories.

“I owe him big time,” he explains. “The man saved my life more times than I can remember…. It’s been said that a good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you. Well, that was us…. In the Willie Nelson Family, he stood in the center. I was the front man of the band, but he was the front man of my life. He was the papa bear, the big brother, the wise uncle, the money man, the bag man, the dealmaker, the sharpest shooter, and the kindest heart.

Willie Nelson’s Recent Book Releases

Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship is set for release via Harper Horizon on Sept. 20. However, it’s not the only memoir Nelson has published recently.

Last year in June 2021, he published Willie Nelson’s Letters to America. That book contains his thoughts on a wide range of topics, from music, faith, politics, family and American culture.

Next, just three months later, Nelson released Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band. This memoir was co-written with his sister and celebrated pianist Bobbie Nelson. Their family-centered joint project was released just six months before Bobbie’s death on March 10, 2022 at the age of 91.

Currently, Nelson is out on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The tour runs through October and stops at tons of venues across the United States. The rotating cast of supporting artists runs deep. The lineup includes Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, The Avett Brothers, Zach Bryan, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, and many others.

