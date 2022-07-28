willie-nelson-reveals-full-farm-aid-2022-lineup

Farm Aid returns in 2022, and co-founder Willie Nelson is revealing the entire lineup. It’s a good one! The annual fundraiser takes place at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C. It’s on September 24. Check out the announcement below.

“Did you hear? Farm Aid 2022 is heading to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 24! We hope to see you there. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. ET. Get more details about this year’s music and food festival here,” the caption read with a link to the website.

This year’s lineup includes another festival co-founder, John Mellencamp. Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds will do their thing, along with Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid. Particle Kid is the project of Willie Nelson’s son, Micah. Lukas is also Willie’s son.

The festival debuted in 1985, and it’s made one other stop at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. That was in 2014. Along with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, Neil Young is a founder of the festival. Dave Matthews joined the board in 2001 and Margo Price joined in 2021. Since its inception, the festival has raised more than $64 million. Nelson acknowledges in a release that times are particularly difficult for farmers.

“I’ve always said that family farmers strengthen us all,” he said. “Farmers in North Carolina, across the Southeast, and all over the country are growing solutions to our toughest challenges, including climate change. We’re bringing Farm Aid here to highlight their hard work, and celebrate ways we can all join farmers to help.”

Willie Nelson is ‘On the Road Again’ in 2022

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival has been hard at the road for most of the summer. He’s had such a great time with his return that he recently extended the trek. Avett Brothers join for many of the new dates.

The legendary 89-year-old was joined by his unofficial “granddaughter” Kacey Musgraves at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. earlier this month for a version of “On the Road Again.”

Outlaw Music Festival returns on July 29 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. ZZ Top joins that bill, which rotates throughout the year. Zach Bryan and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit are among other artists that will be on dates that remain on the tour, including both acts in Atlanta, Ga. on September 9. It wraps in Irvine, Calif. on October 16. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.