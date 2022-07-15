Wisconsin Residents Can Win Big Money on Luke Combs Scratchers

You feelin’ lucky like Luke, Outsiders? Luke Combs that is. Folks in Wisconsin will see the country music star at their gas stations. In a surprising collaboration, the Wisconsin Lottery and Combs have struck a deal. For all those fans that have been listening to his new album Growin’ Up on repeat for the last few weeks – you’ll know the singer has a lyric relating to scratch-offs.

In “When It Rains It Pours,” he sings a story about winning on a scratch-off. A whole $100, quite the pull for any lottery player. Of course, with this new scratcher that Combs has his face on, you might end up with 100x more than that!

With the Living Lucky scratch-off, players can win up to $10,000 and there are a lot of other prizes as well. Some that country music fans are going to be interested in. Among those prizes includes a private concert in 2024 at none other than the Ryman Auditorium. Three folks are going to win that prize. One of them will end up winning $500,000 at the show. Go to a concert, get paid. That doesn’t happen very often.

Check out Luke Combs himself breaking down just what you can win with his Living Lucky scratcher.

If anyone is feeling lucky, it has to be Combs. Not only does he have the No. 1 album (Growin’ Up) and the No. 1 single (Doin’ This) in country music right now, but he’s got a whole lot more going on. He’s a father now, and he and his wife Nicole are learning how to be parents with Tex Lawerence.

If you’re up in Wisconsin and your palm is itching a bit – maybe go grab yourself a Living Lucky Luke Combs scratcher. Because, why not?

Luke Combs Won’t Do This While on Tour

Despite becoming a father very recently, Luke Combs already knows one thing he won’t be doing. Taking his son out on tour. The singer-songwriter just doesn’t want to have to take a baby on the road. He opened up about it earlier this month.

“I think you need at least a year before the road thing. We don’t even take our dog on the road because we feel it affects his quality of life. We want to be sure we have this parenting thing down before we take it on the road.”

That’s a really mature and humble way to look at things. Everyone knows that touring can be tough on even the most dedicated health enthusiast. Late night, irregular meals, just straight-up junk food all the time. It’s a great time and there are some good memories made, but it isn’t something that a baby should be a part of.

For now, Luke Combs and his family are going to just take it easy, count their blessings, and do things one day at a time.