Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert

The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below.

“Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen shared via Twitter.

An account called “EVHGear” is tagged in the post. It’s not absolutely clear if one or both of the guitars pictured belonged to Wolf’s late father, but it’s a fair assumption. The post is geotagged at Wembley Stadium, as Wolf prepares to be a part of nearly a full day of festivities. The event will celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. He died in March at the age of 50.

The collection of artists that will be on hand for the stadium show is staggering. In addition to all of Taylor Hawkins’s long-time band mates, the concert will feature Nile Rodgers, Stewart Copeland, Travis Barker, Mark Ronson, Kesha, Josh Freese, Brian Johnson, Liam Gallagher and many more. It will also feature comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The concert event of the year is available to stream almost anywhere. It begins at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can see all of it on Paramount+ in the United States. Internationally, it’s available on Pluto TV.

Not a Paramount+ subscriber? Not a problem. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is available on MTV’s YouTube channels. It will also be available on MTV’s Video on Demand beginning on September 5. An hour-long version of the event will be on network television on Saturday evening. Tune in to CBS at 10 p.m. ET for the highlights. MTV will air that version of the broadcast across its’ global channels. A two-hour version will air globally later this month.

A second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is planned for the United States on September 27. That one is at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. There is no word on television for the stateside performance.

There’s new, posthumous music from Taylor Hawkins, and there’s more to come. He had a record in the can with Foo Fighters. But there’s also a new track from pop star King Princess. “Let Us Die” is the final track on her new album. He is also on the new Ozzy Osbourne album. That one has a ton of special guests, and it’s due on September 9. There will surely be more collaborations to come from the late drummer. On Saturday, many of music’s greatest and many of the best friends that he left behind will collaborate to celebrate his life. It promises to be a special event, and a spectacle like no other.