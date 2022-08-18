Wolf Van Halen Lashes Out at ‘Immature Harassment’ Over His Dad’s Death

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the rock band Van Halen, known for their live performances, influenced the music industry since they first banded together in 1972. Although the band went through several changes over the years, the heart of Van Halen, led by Eddie Van Halen, never changed. Throughout their tours and albums, the band sold more than 56 million records in the United States alone. Looking at the worldwide sales, that number climbs to 80 million. Sadly, on October 6, 2020, news broke that singer Eddie Van Halen passed away. And although it has been two years, his son, Wolf Van Halen, continues to get asked about his late father’s music.

Wolf Van Halen’s latest remarks on his father come after American music historian, Eddie Trunk, tweeted about the Foo Fighters and their numerous tributes to their drummer, Oliver Taylor Hawkins. Working with the Foo Fighters to create nine albums over the course of 22 years, Hawkins passed away in March at 50 years old. On Wednesday, Eddie Trunk tweeted, “All the Taylor Hawkins tribute stuff looks amazing and well deserved. But every @VanHalen has to be trying to figure out how two massive events in 2 countries could come together in months for Taylor, and almost 2 years after @eddievanhalen passed nothing..”

Wolf Van Halen Discusses Tribute And Future Of Van Halen

On the same day Eddie Trunk sent his tweet, Wolf Van Halen replied to his tweet, writing that it wasn’t his purpose to help people cope with his father’s death. ”It’s not my job to help you people deal with my dad dying. If I can even begin to try and collect myself during all the immature harassment from these type of passive aggressive arguments and insults for the past two years, then you can figure it out too.”

It’s not my job to help you people deal with my dad dying. If I can even begin to try and collect myself during all the immature harassment from these type of passive aggressive arguments and insults for the past two years, then you can figure it out too. I’m just so done. https://t.co/ZY8e60mCSJ — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) August 17, 2022

Although Wolf Van Halen refused to discuss a tribute to his father, last month, he talked to Rolling Stone about trying to perform a tribute show and how “some people make it very difficult to do anything.” He added, “They are very motivated by which specific people they like in the band. It’s just not worth it. We made an attempt, and some people can be hard to work with, and made it not happen.”

While trying to get Wolf Van Halen to drop names as to who continues to disrupt the idea of remembering Eddie Van Halen, he admitted, “Do your research on the history of Van Halen, and come to your [own] conclusions.”

And for those who wish for a revival of Van Halen, Wolf Van Halen ended the conversation with “No way. That’ll never happen. You can’t have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen. It’s impossible.”