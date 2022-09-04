Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins

Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer.

In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his father Eddie, who passed away in 2020 after battling throat cancer. “Thank you for everything, Taylor,” Van Halen declared in the post, which featured him performing in front of thousands during the concert. “That was for you, and for Pop.”

Thank you for everything, Taylor.



That was for you, and for Pop ❤️



As previously reported, Wolf Van Halen performed some of his late father’s hits. This includes On Fire and Hot For Teacher. Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, introduced Van Halen by declaring, “It should come as no surprise that Taylor was a huge Van Halen fan. Remember those tights? We are lucky enough tonight to have with us a real Van Halen. Would you please welcome Mr. Wolfgang Van Halen to the stage right now?”

His fans praise him for his performance on social media. Wolf Van Halen’s mother, Valeria Bertinelli also took to Twitter to gush about the event. “WOLFIE KILLED IT,” she wrote. “So proud of you.”

The tribute event for Taylor Hawkins took place less than six months after the Foo Fighters drummer was found dead in his Bogota, Colombia hotel room.

In a statement, Foo Fighters also declared, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will liven with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family. And we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Wolf Van Halen Paid Tribute to Taylor Hawkins By Performing ‘My Hero’

Following the news that Taylor Hawkins unexpectedly passed away, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to the drummer by performing Foo Fighters’ hit single My Hero.

During the performance, Wolf Van Halen said, “We lost somebody really important yesterday. And he was a hero to me, and a hero to all of us. And a hero to countless people out there. So, we feel this is necessary. We worked this out this morning, so please excuse any rough edges, but we just had to f—in’ do this.”

Along with Wolf Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash spoke out about the tragic loss. “I’m sure most of you are aware that we lost a really close friend of ours. First of all, he was a great f—ing guy – a f—ing sweetheart. He was a really good friend and a kickass drummer. [We’re] completely crushed that we’ve lost him.”

Slash and his crew played Starlight for Hawkins.