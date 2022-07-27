Wolf Van Halen Reflects on Anniversary of His Band’s First Concert

It’s been quite a year for Wolf Van Halen, who is carving his own path with his band Mammoth WVH. He’s the son of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. He toured as the bassist for Van Halen when he was just 15 years old. After his father’s death, Wolf set out on his own. He and his new band performed their first concert one year ago today.

“The very first @mammothwvh show took place a year ago today! To everyone who’s been supporting, listening and coming to shows, I can’t thank y’all enough for making this past year such an amazing experience. Here’s to many, many more!” he captioned the photo collage.

While he’s just been touring with his own band for one year, he’s a seasoned veteran when it comes to the road. He’s opened up about how doesn’t party on the road. Certainly, he witnessed firsthand the dangers that come with that at a very young age. He says that he wants to give his fans the best possible experience.

“I just really care,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s my job, right? I think most people who just go out there and party and drink and [expletive] just be hungover, it’s [expletive] stupid. Like, ‘Grow up, man.'”

Wolf Van Halen went on to say that if he’s partying too hard, he wouldn’t be giving the audience his best performance. And it’s his job to deliver his best performance.

“I like to be very professional,” he said.

The musician is still just 31 years old, but he’s wise beyond his years. He’s settling down with his longtime girlfriend. Perhaps another generation of Van Halens is on the horizon.

What’s Next for Wolf Van Halen?

Wolf Van Halen already earned a Grammy nomination. He’s now looking toward the music that will follow, and that may come as early as next year.

“I think the next round is going to really show people it’s not just this one-off, you know, Van Halen kid playing musician,” he said. “Like, this is what I do. It’s what I’ve been doing half my life. This is all I want to do. It’s the only thing that really gives my life meaning.”

While Wolf brings a full band with him on the road, he handles all of the music in the studio. For the live shows, he sticks to guitar and vocals.

He and the boys remain on the road this fall, but you won’t find them in North America. The tour picks up in Hamburg on November 1 and continues across Europe through December. It’s an extensive trek that concludes with a United Kingdom run. He’s in Manchester on December 9, Birmingham on December 11 and he’ll conclude in London on December 12. Check out all of the European dates and get ticket information at his website.