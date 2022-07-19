Wolf Van Halen Reveals Why He Avoids Partying on the Road

Wolf Van Halen is carving his own path. He has quite a head start on knowing how to do it right. Part of what he knows at a young age is how to respect the job. To do that, the nights can’t be filled with parties and excess.

“I just really care,” Wolf Van Halen told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “It’s my job, right? I think most people who just go out there and party and drink and [expletive] just be hungover, it’s [expletive] stupid. Like, ‘Grow up, man.'”

“My overall vibe is that it’s my job,” he continued. “It’s my job to give people the best performance. And if I were out there partying and being a [expletive], I wouldn’t be giving my best performance. You know, I’ve been around a lot of different places where that wasn’t really the case. I like to be very professional.”

Van Halen’s favorite thing to do on the road is the exact opposite, actually. He’s wise beyond his years.

“When you go on tour, you’re like, ‘Oh, man, I’m gonna play video games. I’m gonna go out and I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do that,'” he said of tour life. “And it’s like, ‘Not really.’ Anytime I could sleep, I would take it. I was sleeping a lot. That’s my favorite thing to do on tour.”

New Music Coming From Wolf Van Halen?

Wolf Van Halen recorded everything on the Mammoth WVH album himself. But when he’s on the road, he doesn’t step on the toes of his band mates. He plays guitar and handles vocals, and leaves the rest to folks that he trusts.

“It would be like, ‘Look at this [expletive]. Taking the bass from the bass player, taking the drums from the drummer,'” he said. “‘He’s already [expletive] playing guitar and singing and doing keyboards. Like, how much of an [expletive] is this guy gonna be?’ I really just enjoy being in the cockpit for the album. But when it comes to the show, I’ve got my bros, I’ve got my guys.”

He received a Grammy nomination for work on his first album. Now, he’s beginning to look toward the followup. It may come as early as next year.

“I think the next round is really going to show people that it’s not just this one-off, you know, Van Halen kid playing musician,” he said. “Like, this is what I do. It’s what I’ve been doing half my life. This is all I want to do. It’s the only thing that really gives my life meaning.”

He joined his father’s band when he was just 15-years-old as the bassist. He’s 31 now, and on his own, the sky is the limit.