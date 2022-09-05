Wolf Van Halen Snaps Selfies With Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

Bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, took an iconic photo alongside fellow music stars. The photo was taken after the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium.

Van Halen was at the tribute show in London in honor of the Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March of this year. Hawkins passed away at age 50 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Colombia. The Foo Fighters’ drummer’s death affected many. The band decided to hold a tribute concert in London’s Wembley Stadium in remembrance of their band member and friend.

He took selfies with Dave Grohl, Justine Hawkins, and Josh Freese after the show. He shared the photos on Twitter, writing: “Took some sweaty post jam selfies with my boys Dave, Justin, and Josh after getting off stage at the #TaylorHawkinsTribute. Honored to play with such wonderfully talented musicians to pay tribute to Taylor and Pop.”

Took some sweaty post jam selfies with my boys Dave, Justin, and Josh after getting off stage at the #TaylorHawkinsTribute.



Honored to play with such wonderfully talented musicians to pay tribute to Taylor and Pop 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CQGujAyrFk — Wolfgang Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) September 5, 2022

Fans responded in the replies. One commented on Van Halen’s performance, writing: “It gave me such great chills to watch and listen to you play Hot for Teacher. You are certainly your Father’s son! The talent, energy, performance, and the smile! Great job! Rock on!”

Another fan wrote: Bro, you killed it! As a lifelong Van Halen fan, I watched through tears. It was incredibly emotional for me. Your smile while blazing through those 2 songs reminded me so much of your Dad. Thanks for doing it. It was an incredible tribute to Taylor, a huge VH fan.”

Wolf Van Halen Remembers His Father in Tweet

In addition to honoring Hawkins, Van Halen also remembered his father during the performance. He tweeted: “Thank you for everything, Taylor. That was for you, and for Pop Photo: @pb93.”

Thank you for everything, Taylor.



That was for you, and for Pop ❤️



📸: @pb93 pic.twitter.com/MIXGjRnFU6 — Wolfgang Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) September 4, 2022

Fans responded with love and support. One fan replied: “You rocked it, for Taylor, for your Dad, you were amazing!!! I know they are both very proud of you & I know your Mom is too!”

Another tweeted: “Thank you for your performance, sir. You, honouring Taylor and your father, were one of the top highlights of the show for me, alongside Geddy and Alex honouring their own fallen bandmate similarly. Looking forward to hearing what’s next on your musical journey.”

Many have shared their videos of Van Halen’s performance. He performed “hot for teacher.” The 3rd Corey on Twitter shared the video, writing: “Wolfgang Van Halen shredding “hot for teacher” with Dave Grohl & Justin Hawkins @foofighters @MammothWVH @thedarkness #TaylorHawkinsWembley #TaylorHawkins EVH is somewhere.”

Wolfgang Van Halen’s performance was very highly praised. Many have told him that his father would be proud of him. Fans can watch Wolfgang Van Halen’s performance at the tribute show on YouTube and on Twitter.