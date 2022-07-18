wolf-van-halen-thanks-fans-for-overwhelming-response-to-recent-interview-in-heartfelt-post

Wolf Van Halen is thanking his fans and followers for their response to a recent interview he did with Rolling Stone. In it, he talks about a number of things. One of them happens to be around why Wolf doesn’t play Van Halen songs at his concerts. Yet his post on Twitter was simply from his heart to his fans. He even includes a picture of “Van Halen” as a trending topic on the social media platform.

Hey, thanks for all the kind words on the interview today. It’s not easy taking the walls down and putting yourself out there, but the response today reminded me that it’s ok to do that every now and then. pic.twitter.com/0XAJupaZoW — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) July 18, 2022

As you know, Wolf is the son of late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli. OK, so why will he not play those classic songs from his dad like Jamie’s Cryin’? “All I’ve ever said is I don’t want to play Van Halen music at Mammoth shows,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I’d rather bomb with my own stuff than gain attention for playing Dad’s.”

Wolf Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli Blasted Documentary About Eddie’s Death

Back in June, Wolf and Bertinelli adamantly came out and called a documentary about Eddie’s death “heartless.” It is part of a series simply titled Autopsy: The Last Hours of… and, yeah, it’s about Eddie Van Halen. Wolf wrote on Twitter that it was “pathetic and heartless” that someone would do this type of show. He did wish anyone ill-will who was behind the show or even those who tune in to see it. Wolf Van Halen said it was “disgusting” that people were “trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer.” Mom Valerie added her own comment on Twitter, saying, “Good Christ, this is disgusting.”

Here was a description of that episode. “If caught early, Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates, so what exactly happened? Now, renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter will analyze every detail of his life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death.” It’s hard to believe that someone would think people want to see a show about the guitarist’s death in this way. Wolf and Valerie made their own thoughts quite clear.

Wolf is busy focusing on his music through his group, Mammoth. At the time of this interview with Rolling Stone, he finds himself with a little bit of downtime. His fans, though, keep up with him thanks to his own SiriusXM show. Getting a chance to keep the musical world alive with his own music is pretty cool. He realizes that he can play his own music and make a go of it. Of course, he loves and admires what his father Eddie did throughout his life. He’s focusing, though, on making his own brand and style work in the world right now.