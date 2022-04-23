Wolf Van Halen Wishes the ‘Best Mother’ Valerie Bertinelli a Happy Birthday

Any fan of Wolfgang Van Halen or his mother Valerie Bertinelli knows that the mother-son duo is extremely close. The longtime musician even had his mother join him and his girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, on the red carpet while attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this month. So, it’s no surprise that the loving son pays a heartfelt tribute to Bertinelli on her birthday.

On Saturday, April 23, musician Wolfgang Van Halen took to Twitter to send a loving message to his mother, longtime actress, and Food Network host, Valerie Bertinelli. Sure, it’s certainly no surprise that Van Halen would send such a heartfelt shout-out to his mother. However, messages such as these remain incredibly touching ones to read.

“The happiest of birthdays to the best mother I could ever ask for,” Wolfgang Van Halen writes to his mother in the April 23 Twitter post. “Love you, Ma.”

Valerie Bertinelli Joins Son Wolf Van Halen On the Red Carpet For the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony

It was big news for so many when it was announced that Wolf Van Halen, the son of iconic musician Eddie Van Halen and television actress Valerie Bertinelli was nominated for a Grammy Award earlier this year. Unfortunately, the rocker did not bring home the hardware from the nomination. However, it seems he was a clear winner that evening. Especially as he was joined on the red carpet by his girlfriend Andraia Allsop; as well as his mother, former One Day At A Time star, Valerie Bertinelli.

“We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer,” notes Wolf Van Halen in his April 3 Instagram post. In the post, the singer and songwriter share a heartwarming photo. The performer smiles in the pic as he poses with Allsop and Bertinelli on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

“And that’s ok!” the musician adds. “I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world.”

“Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own,” the 31-year-old musician says in his Instagram post. Van Halen adds the honor is even greater since he was nominated for the coveted Grammy Award sharing the category “artists I’ve looked up to my entire life.”

“I don’t know if that’ll ever fully set in,” Van Halen says in the touching message.

Van Halen Pens A Moving Tribute To His Late Father

Wolf Van Halen’s first Grammy nomination is for the singer’s moving tribute to his father, Eddie Van Halen. Eddie Van Halen hit massive fame in the 1970s and beyond as a founding member of the iconic rock group Van Halen. Wolf Van Halen has said that while “the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life.”

Van Halen adds that he didn’t plan on releasing Distance as his first piece of music released on his own. However, in the message accompanying the song’s video on YouTube, the musician notes that he thought his father would be celebrating the release with him.

“This is for him,” the message reads. “I love and miss you, Pop.”