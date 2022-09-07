Wolfgang Van Halen Posts Heartfelt Message to Taylor Hawkins’ Son

The Foo Fighters paid tribute to their fallen brother and long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins. The star-studded event at Wembley Stadium in London paid suitable tribute to the late rocker after he tragically passed away earlier this year.

The show featured a revolving door of megastars. Including Paul McCartney, Lars Ulrich, and Travis Barker just to name a few. But it was a 16-year-old Shane Hawkins who stole the show. Son of the Foo Fighters drummer, Shane sat behind the kit and paid a tribute to his father by performing the classic Foo Fighters track “My Hero” with his father’s bandmates.

The guest list included Wolfgang Van Halen. The son of Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Wolgang knows the pain of seeing a world-renowned musician/father pass away far too soon. He was so moved by Shane’s performance that he sent out a tweet to mark just how proud he is to see the young man take the stage life his rock star father.

What an amazing young man Shane Hawkins is. We unfortunately have too much in common. I wish I had his strength. Watching him obliterate My Hero just like his father at Wembley Stadium is something I will never forget. Kid’s got a bright future. I’m proud of you, Shane. pic.twitter.com/ys5dG0iExP — Wolfgang Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) September 7, 2022

A Memorable Performance From Shane Hawkins

A huge list of drummers and guest stars joined Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters for the rock spectacle. Drummers such as Josh Freese, Travis Barker, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim, and a lot more filled in for Hawkins. However, his son’s performance is the one everyone is talking about.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us,” Grohl announced to the crowd. “And let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family.”

“And he needs to be here tonight with all of us,” Grohl continued. “I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

Another tribute to Hawkins will happen stateside as well. The second tribute concert will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th. Like the show in Wembley, another huge list of guest stars will join the Foo Fighters. Hopefully, young Shane will play an encore performance.