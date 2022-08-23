Wolfgang Van Halen’s Band Mammoth WVH Announces 2023 Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth WVH have a killer touring history. The first time they hit the road was with Guns N’ Roses in 2021. That was a dream come true for Wolf and his band. Then, the band hit the road again earlier this year for a co-headlining tour with Dirty Honey. Both of those were epic outings. However, WVH and the band are about to embark on their longest tour to date.

You wanted more – you got more!



VIP Experiences are on sale now, Fan Club Presale Tickets are on sale tomorrow at https://t.co/C0ev1mlADs with the password BLACKBIRD AT 10AM ET! m/



MammothWVH, #Red, #PistolsAtDawn – Lets go! pic.twitter.com/08AmLZ3y8U — Alter Bridge (@alterbridge) August 22, 2022

Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth will hit the road with Alter Bridge, Red, and Pistols at Dawn in January 2023. The tour kicks off on January 25th at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Florida. The first leg of the tour will wrap up in mid-February at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre. Then, the tour picks up again in March. The tour will come to an end on April 1st at Highland California’s Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

See Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth Ahead of the Tour

If you’re looking to see Wolfgang Van Halen before he and Mammoth hit the road with Alter Bridge, you have two chances. Mammoth will be part of the benefit concerts honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. There are two such shows. The first takes place on September 3rd at London’s Wembley Stadium. The second will take place on September 27th in Los Angeles at Kia Forum. The lineups for those shows are star-studded, to say the least. Artists like Geddy Lee (Rush), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Brian May (Queen), Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Leann Rimes, and plenty more will perform at those shows.

Additionally, Mammoth is working on new music. Back in June, Wolfgang Van Halen said that their sophomore album is already in the works. “I’ll be heading into the studio in a few months to start working on the second album, and I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.

In short, it sounds like it’s a good time to be a fan of Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth.

Alter Bridge/Mammoth WVH 2023 Tour Dates

1/25 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock

1/27 – Orlando, Fla @ Hard Rock Live

1/28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

1/30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

2/01 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

2/02 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

2/04 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/05 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

2/07 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre

2/08 – Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

2/10 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Casino Resort

2/11 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

2/14 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

2/15 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

2/17 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

2/18 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

3/10 – Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino Resort

3/11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

3/14 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

3/15 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

3/17 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

3/18 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

3/20 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

3/21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

3/23 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre

3/25 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

3/28 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues

3/29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

3/31 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall

4/01 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort