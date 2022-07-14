Wynonna Judd Announces New Shows With ‘Amazing Lineup of Women’

Wynonna Judd is embracing music’s healing power months following the tragic death of her mother Naomi Judd. But this time, her healing journey is taking her to Mexico where she’ll join an “amazing lineup of women.” See all the details in her post below.

So excited to head to Mexico with this amazing lineup of women! See you in 2023! 🌴☀️🎶



Taking to Twitter, the country music singer shared that she’ll be heading south of the border this winter as a part of Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend.

“So excited to head to Mexico with this amazing lineup of women!” Wynonna Judd announced. “See you in 2023!”

The event, which kicks off on January 9th, 2023, consists of a “4 night all-inclusive concert vacation.” Aside from Wynonna Judd, music lovers will also see performances by country music’s Maren Morris and Brandy Clark. English singer-songwriter Yola and Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell also feature as part of the lineup.

Recalling Wynonna Judd’s recent loss, one of her followers wrote, “Looks like a fun time! You need this! Love you Girl!!” while another wished the singer “Safe travels.”

Wynonna Judd also shared the link directing fans to the 2023 beach party. To see the event’s full list of information, click here or see the link in the tweet above.

Wynonna Judd Celebrates Success of New Song ‘Other Side’

As Wynonna Judd looks forward to her winter weekend getaway in Mexico this January, the junior half of The Judds is also celebrating the success of her newly released song “Other Side.” Several months ago, the country singer made the dive into Americana, partnering with the genre’s star, Waxahatchee otherwise known as Katie Crutchfield. Months after its release, “Other Side” broke into Americana’s Top 10.

Judd shared her excitement about her most recent professional achievement on Instagram. There, she wrote, “Shout out to everyone who’s loving this song just as much as us!” followed by the hashtag, “celebrating.”

The release of “Other Side” has not only marked another career milestone for Wynonna Judd. It also enabled her to have a special recording experience in the comfort of her own farm.

In speaking about the song’s recording, Judd said, “We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness,” referring to the other half of the song’s duo, Waxahatchee.

While sharing her experience recording “Other Side,” Judd said she met the American Indie star last year. The two singers immediately hit things off.

In the meantime, Wynonna Judd is also preparing for The Judds Final Tour which kicks off September 30th and concludes at the end of October. While she was set to hit the road with her late mother, she’s previously promised to finish out the tour in honor of Naomi Judd.