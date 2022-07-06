Wynonna Judd Celebrates New Song Charting in Americana Top 10 Months After Mom Naomi’s Death

The charts reflect Wynonna’s full crossover into Americana. The country music legend released an unlikely collaboration with Indie and Americana darling Waxahatchee in May. The song is called “Other Side.” It cracks the Americana charts at number 10.

“Who meeeeee? HaHa! Yesss! You & me Ka-Tieeeeeeeeee!!!! Wynonna captioned the post. She then thanked fans for enjoying the song.

The collaboration with Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) happened quickly. The duo met and recorded together on Wynonna’s farm outside of Nashville.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna said in a statement. “So here I am.”

Judd says that she and Crutchfield met a year ago and that they connected immediately.

“We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever,” she said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Check out the song below.

Crutchfield began her career in an Alabama punk rock band called P.S. Eliot. She went out on her own as Waxahatchee. That project evolved from the fringes of Indie into Americana with her most recent release Saint Cloud. Waxahatchee has shared the stage with other stalwarts of the genre like Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell.

Wynonna in 2022

It’s been a difficult year for Wynonna. Her mother Naomi died in May.

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a few days after the tragedy. The ceremony became a celebration of Naomi’s life. Wynonna chose to continue honoring Naomi’s life by performing at other events. She joined Carly Pearce at CMA Fest for a rendition of The Judds’ classic “Why Not Me.”

She vowed to continue The Judds ‘Final Tour’ in Naomi’s memory. Special guests will join Wynonna throughout the originally scheduled dates. She’ll be joined by Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Little Big Town. Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood will hop on throughout the run. The trek begins in Grand Rapids, Mich. on September 30. It continues throughout much of October. It includes a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 28. See all of the dates and get ticket information at The Judds website.

“Other Side” is Wynonna’s first new music in a year. The last single, “Everything I Wanted,” was released in 2021. A 2020 EP called Recollections included some covers. “Angel From Montgomery” was among the collection. Her most recent full-length release was 2016’s Wynonna & the Big Noise.

That was her first step into the more expansive, genre-bending world of “Americana.” It featured collaborations with Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Jason Isbell. There’s no word on if “Other Side” is part of a forthcoming album, but this is a nice tease while we wait.