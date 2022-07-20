Wynonna Judd Is Hitting the Road: What to Know About ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’

The country music duo The Judds only performed for 8 years before they decided to disband. But in that time, Wynonna Judd and her mother, Naomi Judd, released six albums, won five Grammy Awards, and nine awards from the Country Music Association. Considered to be one of the most successful duos in country music history, The Judds also topped the Billboard Hot Country charts twenty times. In 1991, the group called it quits, but they did reunite numerous times afterward. But in 2022, The Judds announced they were touring for one last time. A celebration of their legacy. Sadly, everything changed on March 30, 2022.

At her residence just outside Nashville, news broke that Naomi Judd committed suicide the day before both she and her daughter were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Attending the Hall of Fame ceremony, Wynonna Judd honored her mother as Naomi’s sister accepted the award on her behalf.

Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Mother Naomi Judd

Releasing a statement just two months after her mother’s death, Wynonna Judd wrote, “For those of you who don’t know who I am — you’d be surprised — I’m the artist formerly known as The Judds. Two months ago, my momma died and my sister is here tonight and we are now the new Judds … And I want to share something with you. I’m a Judd, not a judge, but I’m gonna tell you something. Forgiveness — call somebody and say ‘I’m sorry for my part, what can we do to heal?’ And that’s what we’re doing tonight.”

The singer added, “That’s why I came. The music heals us and we’re gonna sing this next song in honor of my sister, because it’s been about 12 years since she’s seen me sing. It’s a beginning of some new chapter, so, what does your next chapter look like?”

The Judds: The Final Tour

Going forward with the final tour, Wynonna Judd will sing along with many legendary singers like Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. Faith Hill is also scheduled to make an appearance at the final concert of the tour which takes place in the home state of The Judds, Kentucky.

Wynonna Judd took time to take in the location of the final show, admitting, “What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration. It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

The tour dates of The Judds: The Final Tour are: