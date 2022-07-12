Wynonna Judd Posts Video From Touching Concert Moment: ‘These Moments Continue to Heal Me’

A little over two months after her mother Naomi Judd passed away, Wynonna Judd took to the stage of her latest show to reveal just how much her fans mean to her.

In an Instagram post on Monday (July 11th), Wynonna Judd wrote about the special moment during her performance that absolutely moved her. “Yes… There IS hope. And… these moments continue to heal me.”

As previously reported, Wynonna Judd’s mother, country music legend Naomi, died by suicide in late April following a series of personal struggles. The singer and songwriter had notably been a long-time advocate of mental health awareness. She had also spoken publicly about her own personal struggles with depression.

In a statement from Naomi’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the duo shared, “Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to a disease of mental illness. We are shattered.”

Naomi Judd’s daughters went on to declare that they are navigating profound grief at the time. “And know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

PEOPLE had confirmed the news that Naomi Judd had died from suicide. Her husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, also issued a statement. “Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time.”

Wynonna Judd Offers Advice to Those Struggling Two Months After Her Mother’s Death

TODAY reported that on Friday (July 8th), Wynonna and Ashley Judd joined Brandi Carlile on stage while in Nashville, Tennessee. Carlile is reportedly in the midst of her “In These Silent Days” Tours. She kicked off the first two nights in Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. The Judd sisters made appearances at the shows.

While speaking to the crowd, Wynonna Judd gave a special speech to the concertgoers. “For those of you who don’t know who I am – you’d be surprised – I’m the artist formerly known as The Judds. Two months ago, my momma died and my sister is here tonight and we are now the new Judds…”

Wynonna Judd then offered advice to the crowd. “And I want to share something with you. I’m a Judd, not a judge, but I’m gonna tell you something. Forgiveness – call somebody and say, ‘I’m sorry for my part, what can we do to heal?’ And that’s what we’re doing tonight.”

Wynonna Judd then dedicated a song to “anybody out there who is just really pissed off” and stated that those feelings are ok. “Because the music is gonna heal us right now.”

Judd went on to add that the purpose of showing up to the show is to play music that heals. “We’re gonna sing this next song in honor of my sister, because it’s been about 12 years since she’s seen me sing. It’s a beginning of some new chapter, so, what does your next chapter look like?”